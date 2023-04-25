Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, will report financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 before market open. Following the release of results, Thoughtworks+will+host+a+conference+call+and+webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET also on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The webcast of the call will be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.thoughtworks.com

The archived webcast and transcript will also be made available on the investor relations section of the Thoughtworks+website.

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 12,500 people strong across 50 offices in 18 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

