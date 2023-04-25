Sotera Health Announces First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date

April 18, 2023
CLEVELAND, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company ( SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced its plans to release its financial results for the first-quarter ended March 31, 2023 before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Following the release, management will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s operating highlights and financial results.

To participate in the live call, please dial 1-866-777-2509 if dialing-in from the United States, or 1-412-317-5413 if dialing-in from other locations. For direct connection to the conference call, participants are strongly encouraged to register in advance at this link. A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials may also be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at Presentation & Events | Sotera Health. A replay of the webcast will be available later in the day on May 3rd.

Updates can be found from time to time on recent developments in matters relevant to investors on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at Investor Relations | Sotera Health. For developments related to Ethylene Oxide, updates can be found at Ethylene Oxide | Sotera Health.

About Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

Contacts
Jason Peterson
Vice President & Treasurer, Sotera Health
[email protected]		Sally J. Curley, IRC
Curley Global IR, LLC
[email protected]
Kristin Gibbs
Chief Marketing Officer, Sotera Health
[email protected]


Source: Sotera Health Company


