In celebration of Financial Literacy Month, FICO (NYSE: FICO), a leading analytics software firm, is helping consumers know that there are more ways than ever to access their FICO® Scores for free. FICO has been committed to financial literacy and inclusion by helping consumers build a healthy financial foundation through credit education. With innovation and transparency at the core of FICO Scores, FICO is giving consumers access to their FICO Score 8 for free via myFICO.com%2Ffree, along with several other channels through which consumers can check their scores.

FICO remains at the forefront of demystifying credit scores with continued efforts to empower consumers with credit education. Resources like myFICO.com, the FICO® Score Open Access program and “Score a Better Future” are driven by a goal of making it easier for consumers to understand and access their FICO Scores, which are used by 90% of top U.S. lenders.

“Whether you are buying a new car, purchasing a first home or simply managing credit, the FICO Score is the most well-known and trusted credit score by consumers when it comes to achieving their financial goals,” said Geoff Smith, vice president and general manager of Consumer Scores at FICO. “We are proud to continue our credit transparency efforts that allow consumers to have access to valuable credit education, including access to view their FICO Score for free through various programs.”

To understand how the recent economic landscape has impacted consumers’ views of their credit scores, FICO fielded a survey, which found that 85% of consumers said that they feel more secure in the rest of their lives when their credit score is healthy. To support consumers in learning the right steps to manage credit, FICO is committed to demystifying credit scores through credit education for consumers so they can feel more in control of their finances and well-being.

It is important to know where to check the credit score that is used by most lenders, FICO Scores, as consumers look to further their credit education this Financial Literacy Month. A few FICO Score resources to help people who are looking to kick start their credit journey or learn more about FICO Scores include:

MyFICO.com : Consumers can visit myFICO.com%2Ffree to check and monitor their FICO® Score 8 for free. FICO continuously updates the website with credit education materials that can help consumers understand their credit and know where they stand.

FICO® Score Open Access Program : Many people can view their FICO® Score right on their bank statement or in their bank's online banking or mobile app. FICO launched the Open Access Program ten years ago and today, hundreds of lenders are participating in the FICO® Score Open Access program to provide FICO Scores to consumers for free.

"Score A Better Future": Celebrating five years since its launch, "Score A Better Future" is FICO's free credit education program. Through nationwide events, the program teaches consumers about the key ingredients of the FICO® Score and connects them to free, one-on-one credit coaching from certified not-for-profit counselors tailored to their individual financial health and goals. For more information and to learn about upcoming events, including an in-person workshop in Houston, TX, on April 22, visit: https://www.fico.com/sabf/.

Experian.com: Consumers can also check their FICO® Score 8 through FICO's partnership with Experian. To get your FICO Score for free from Experian, visit: https://www.experian.com/consumer-products/credit-score.html.

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail, transportation and supply chain, and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in nearly 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

