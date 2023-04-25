LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetAlert, Inc. ( MLRT), a pioneer in location-sensitive health monitoring devices and wearable technology products for remote patient monitoring, announced the launch of its new 4G GPS SmartSole in Denmark through its long-term distribution partner Safecall Aps.



Safecall Aps who has been providing healthcare services for over 16 years and is one of the market leaders in providing GPS telehealth products to seniors in the private and government healthcare sectors throughout Denmark and Norway.

MetAlert’s technology promotes lifestyle wellness and independence for patients who have become more vulnerable due to mild cognitive impairment (“MCI”) and therefore are more likely to be reliant for assistance from caregivers at any given moment.

“We are excited to be sending the first shipments of the new generation of 4G GPS SmartSole to support the healthcare sector in Denmark and Norway. Our distribution partner Safecall supplies all of the leading Alzheimer and Dementia treatment centers and clinics in this part of Europe,” stated Andrew Duncan, MetAlert Director. “The Scandinavian countries are some of the most advanced countries in the world in the use of GPS tracking and remote patient monitoring technology for patients with MCI, consequently making it a large and important market for us. With our manufacturing ramping back up we are starting to fill our backorders and get back to normal delivery cycles.”

The Alzheimer’s Association, in a lengthy special report providing data for 2022, notes that subtle cognitive changes, such as those in memory and thinking, are often a feature of aging, and about 12 to 18 percent of people, age 60 or older, are currently living with MCI.

About Safecall Aps

Safecall Denmark ApS, part of Sensio Holding AS, has been supplying GPS tracking systems to people with orientation difficulties and a tendency to wander for over 16 years. The Safecall localizing platform has continued to develop through the years and is now the market-leading platform in Denmark and Norway, used by thousands of people in the healthcare sector every day. The platform makes it possible to use different kinds of localizing equipment, but with the same easy user interface each time. This enables the healthcare staff to concentrate on the care and not on the IT systems. Safecall joined forces with Sensio AS in 2020 to expand the GPS tracking service in Norway.

Sensio AS is part of Sensio Holding AS. Sensio Holding is a fast-growing Norwegian-based software and electronics company with a turnover of approximately US $28 Million. The company is the market leader in its areas in the municipal and private markets in Norway and Denmark.

About MetAlert, Inc.

MetAlert ( MLRT) and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, distributing, selling and licensing products, services and intellectual property in the GPS/BLE wearable technology, personal location, wandering assistive technology, and health data collection and monitoring. With over 20 years of experience and an extensive patent portfolio, MetAlert is a leading solution provider for consumers/patients afflicted with movement, cognitive and spatial awareness disorders. This market represents approximately 2.9% of the world’s population. The Company offers global end-to-end hardware, software, and connectivity solutions, in addition to developing two-way tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products, enterprise and government agency applications. Utilizing the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC, and BLE technologies, enabling caregivers to track and monitor patients in real time. Known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert’s subscription-based business model is built around technology innovation with intellectual property protection. The company has international distributors servicing customers across the globe with subscribers in over 40 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities, municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes and consumers. www.MetAlert.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases “expects,” “would,” “will,” “believes,” and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by MetAlert considering its experience and perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that MetAlert believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause MetAlert’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are outlined in MetAlert’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained on the SEC Website). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not rely on MetAlert’s forward-looking statements. MetAlert has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required.

Disclaimer: MetAlert does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from this document's content will not infringe the rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by MetAlert. Further, MetAlert cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document’s content by third parties unknown to the company.

