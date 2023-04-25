Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2023 results on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the earnings conference call along with the earnings release will be available on Wolfspeed’s Investor Relations website at %3Cb%3Einvestor.wolfspeed.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

About Wolfspeed, Inc.

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of Silicon Carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed’s product families include Silicon Carbide materials, power devices and RF devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration and a passion for innovation. Learn more at %3Cb%3Ewww.wolfspeed.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

Twitter: %3Cstrong%3E%40Wolfspeed+%0A%3C%2Fstrong%3E

LinkedIn: %3Cstrong%3E%40Wolfspeed%3C%2Fstrong%3E

Wolfspeed® is a registered trademark of Wolfspeed, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005561/en/