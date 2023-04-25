Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL), the global leader in bowling entertainment, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Andy B’s in Tennessee. The completion of this acquisition will mark the Company’s first center in the state.

“We are pleased to enter a new market, expanding our national footprint to 34 states,” said Thomas Shannon, Founder and CEO of Bowlero Corp. “We continue to pursue quality acquisitions, and Andy B’s is a significant addition to our Company.”

Andy B’s is located in Bartlett, TN, 13 miles outside of Memphis. This 44-lane center is made up of 32 traditional lanes and 12 private lanes featuring state-of-the-art audio and lighting with 50 feet of video displays. Andy B’s is also home to an interactive arcade, a snack bar and grill, and a full-service bar. Andy B’s will open as a Bowlero upon completion of the acquisition.

“We have a strong pipeline of acquisitions so far in 2023, and look forward to continuing our impressive growth trajectory through the calendar year,” said Shannon in closing.

Bowlero Corp. has entered into four definitive agreements for the acquisition of additional bowling centers thus far in the calendar year 2023.

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp. is the global leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 325 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 30 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005627/en/