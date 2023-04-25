DigitalOcean Appoints Chris Merritt to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

DigitalOcean+Holdings%2C+Inc. (

NYSE:DOCN, Financial), the cloud for SMBs and startups, today announced the appointment of Chris Merritt to its board of directors. Chris brings decades of industry and global experience that will enable him to provide unique guidance as DigitalOcean continues to deliver simple, cost-effective cloud solutions designed to help the world’s small and medium-sized businesses grow.

"We are excited to welcome Chris to our board,” said Yancey Spruill, CEO of DigitalOcean. “With a broad set of experiences generating revenue with SMBs, across multiple industries and geographies, and different stages of scale, Chris will add valuable insights to the DigitalOcean board as we continue to build out a go-to-market effort.”

For the last ten years, Merritt served as Chief Revenue Officer and President of Field Operations of Cloudflare, where he led worldwide customer and revenue operations, giving him a relevant perspective apt for DigitalOcean’s growing global customer base.

Before Cloudflare, Chris held senior leadership roles at several global companies, including FedEx (Kinkos), Monster, and Yahoo!. Chris earned a degree in Industrial Engineering, Magna Cum Laude, from Auburn University and spent time at MIT’s Sloan Management School.

“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to help DigitalOcean continue on its already remarkable trajectory and reach its full potential,” said Merritt. “The cause of helping to solve problems for SMBs, who need to maximize their limited resources, is not only a noble one but presents an incredible market opportunity. As large cloud players continue to pull themselves up to meet the needs of large enterprises, the real estate in the cloud space for SMBs is massive, growing, and global in scale. Small and medium-sized businesses need to be able to compete both locally and globally, and DigitalOcean’s platform is unparalleled in enabling them to do just that.”

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so businesses can spend more time creating software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers at startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale, whether creating a digital presence or building digital products. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, security, community and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth. For more information, visit digitalocean.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “anticipate,” “enable,” “expect,” “will,” “believe,” “continue” and other similar terms and phrases. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including those factors contained in the “Risk Factors” section of our SEC filings. It is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. The results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230418005578r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005578/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.