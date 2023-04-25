Zebra+Technologies+Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, today announced its sponsorship of the 2023 FIRST® Championship taking place April 19-22, 2023 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

The FIRST Championship is the culminating international competition of the youth robotics community, FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology). Tens of thousands of students, volunteers and supporters from more than 43 countries are expected to attend the four-day event dedicated to celebrating youth engagement in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

“We’re thrilled to have Zebra’s support for the 2023 FIRST Championship. As a sponsor of this exciting and often life-changing event for students, Zebra is helping to provide an experience that our participants will remember and be impacted by for years to come,” said Chris Moore, CEO of FIRST. “Beyond their support of the FIRST Championship, Zebra is a generous sponsor of FIRST. We know many FIRST alumni are now working at Zebra, helping to shape cutting-edge technologies like autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and RFID-based solutions used to transform experiences in stores, warehouses and even in ‘other’ competitive sports leagues such as the NFL. The presence and impact of FIRST alumni within Zebra is a testament to how together we are building a strong STEM workforce pipeline.”

Zebra will exhibit in Booth #803 at the onsite Innovation Faire. The company invites attendees of all ages to visit and learn more about how its products, solutions and services create new ways of working, and what it means to be a part of its inclusive community of innovators and doers.

“We are proud to support the next generation of STEM professionals as they gather in Houston to celebrate their innovations and achievements,” said Jeff Schmitz, Chief People Officer, Zebra Technologies. “Having worked with FIRST and its student robotics teams for more than 20 years, and attracting countless FIRST alumni to join Zebra and build their careers, we experience firsthand the immense value the program has for our company and society.”

Zebra will operate its MotionWorks™ real-time location solution – the same technology used to generate the data that fuels the NFL’s Next Gen Stats – during the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) Einstein Tournament. The data collected in FRC matches can give real-time visibility into gameplay, provide actionable insights for competing teams and enhance the spectator experience. Attendees and media interested in learning more about the solution can join the company’s educational conference at the event on Friday, April 21 from 12:00pm-12:45pm in Room 350F.

As a leader in location+solutions, Zebra provides operational visibility to retail store managers, healthcare clinicians, manufacturing line workers and transportation and logistics delivery personnel to enable them to easily manage important assets. Zebra also offers solutions like autonomous mobile robots that orchestrate manual and automated workflows, so people and robots work collaboratively to increase productivity, streamline throughput and reduce the toll of physical labor on the workforce.

To learn more about the FIRST competition and how to stream it live, visit the %3Ci%3EFIRST%3C%2Fi%3E+Championship website. Zebra MotionWorks™ data will be available immediately after each Einstein Tournament match on The+Blue+Alliance website.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organizations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra's customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500.

