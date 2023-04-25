Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, is pleased to announce that it has invested in Baraja Pty, Ltd., an Australia-based startup that develops differentiated LiDAR solutions. The Oshkosh investment in Baraja supports the company’s dedication to innovating solutions that enhance and differentiate its product portfolio in the areas of active safety and autonomy.

“We are making key strategic investments to be first to market with new features and functions that make Oshkosh products safer and more productive,” said John Pfeifer, president and chief executive officer of Oshkosh Corporation. “By partnering with Baraja, we are active participants in the development process to enable best-in-class perception sensor solutions.”

Baraja is developing high-performance LiDAR technology that is more capable and reliable than legacy LiDAR systems, for use in harsh environments. One of Baraja’s unique enablers is the use of prism-like optics instead of mechanical steering to scan the environment in a solid-state fashion, resulting in a high-quality pointcloud for use in self-driving vehicles and equipment.

“Our Spectrum-Scan™ LiDAR technologies are built to provide long-term reliability, resolution and range to facilitate Level 4 autonomous driving,” said Federico Collarte, CEO, Baraja Pty, Ltd. “These pioneering sensors completely rethink environment scanning to better detect objects at range.”

Oshkosh Corporation is an industrial technology company dedicated to making a difference in people’s lives. The company’s investment is part of a broader capital raise by Baraja to develop advanced LiDAR technology.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release except for Baraja and Spectrum-Scan are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

About Baraja

Baraja is building the future of LiDAR to enable the autonomous future. With its revolutionary Spectrum-Scan™ LiDAR technology, Baraja gives leading vehicle companies a solid-state system in the fast axis that sets a new benchmark in precision and reliability.

Spectrum-Scan™ is built for maximum reliability in real-world environments. Tested on the dirt roads of mines and arctic tundra, Spectrum-Scan™ has higher tolerance to heat, shock and vibration than other systems so it can brave the toughest environments, from city streets to the outback. For more information, visit www.baraja.com

