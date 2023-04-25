Splunk Appoints Yamini Rangan to Its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the cybersecurity and observability leader, today announced that Yamini Rangan has joined the company’s Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005498/en/

Yamini_Rangan_Headshot_2023.jpg

Splunk Appoints Yamini Rangan to Its Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Rangan serves as President, CEO and Director of HubSpot, a public software company that helps customers grow and scale through its CRM platform. Prior to being appointed CEO in 2021, Rangan served as HubSpot’s first Chief Customer Officer, leading the marketing, sales and services teams. She also brings more than 25 years of experience in product marketing, sales and strategy, including customer-facing roles at industry leaders like Dropbox, Workday and SAP.

“Yamini is an accomplished tech executive with an extensive background in customer acquisition and sales strategy. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the Splunk Board,” said Graham Smith, Chair of the Splunk Board of Directors. “Yamini’s relentless customer focus and growth mindset will be deeply valuable as we continue to execute on our near and long-term strategic objectives. I look forward to working closely with Yamini and the rest of the Board to continue delivering sustainable, long-term value for shareholders.”

“The world’s largest and most innovative organizations rely on Splunk’s software every day to keep their systems secure and resilient,” said Rangan. “I’m excited to join the Board at this critical time, leveraging my background building impactful, customer-focused marketing and sales strategies. As Splunk continues to execute against a tremendous opportunity in security and observability, I’m focused on working with my fellow Board members to accelerate innovation, capture market share and drive strong shareholder returns.”

About Yamini Rangan

Rangan serves as President, CEO and Director of HubSpot, the CRM platform for scaling companies. Prior to being appointed CEO in 2021, she served as HubSpot’s first-ever Chief Customer Officer from January 2020 to September 2021. Prior to joining HubSpot, Rangan served as the Chief Customer Officer at Dropbox. Before that, she held various customer-facing leadership roles across the software industry, including Vice President of Sales Strategy and Operations at Workday and several roles in strategy, pre-sales and value-based selling at SAP. She holds a B.S. from Bharathiar University, an M.S. from Clemson University and an M.B.A from the University of California, Berkeley.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding Splunk’s strategic objectives and its goals and long-term prospects, including growth, profitability and delivering long-term value to shareholders. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those described in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and Splunk’s other filings with the SEC. Splunk does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps build a safer and more resilient digital world. Organizations trust Splunk to prevent security, infrastructure and application issues from becoming major incidents, absorb shocks from digital disruptions, and accelerate digital transformation.

Splunk, Splunk>, and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2023 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230418005498r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005498/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.