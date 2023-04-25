Workiva Inc. ( NYSE:WK, Financial), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year as one of the 100+Best+Companies+to+Work+For%26reg%3B+by+Great+Place+To+Work%26reg%3B+and+%3Ci%3EFortune%3C%2Fi%3E+magazine.

“At Workiva, we believe you can’t build transformative technology without a strong, engaged team. Our people are the foundation of our success, and that belief has been at the core of our company since day one,” said Julie Iskow, president and chief executive officer, Workiva. “Our core values and principles continue to serve us well through our people-first culture, prioritizing customers – their experience and their success, continuous innovation, and a commitment to impact. After all, this is what makes Workiva, Workiva.”

Great Place to Work, the leading global authority on workplace culture, selects the companies named to Fortune's Best Companies to Work For list each year. Companies are selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for all employees.

To determine the 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2023, Great Place To Work analyzed anonymous survey responses from more than half a million employees, who shared confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their organization's culture. Additionally, companies on the list responded to six essay questions describing their efforts to offer generous and innovative support for workers, which were validated against employee survey responses.

In response to the Great Place to Work survey, 93% of employees said Workiva is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company, and 95% said they are proud to tell others they work at Workiva.

In addition to an inclusive and innovative culture, Workiva offers competitive compensation and flexible benefits to support employees’ financial, physical, emotional, and social needs. The company offers a “work where you work best” philosophy where nearly all employees are eligible to work remotely.

In 2022, Workiva added an annual company-wide wellbeing day to its PTO (paid time off) calendar. The company also globalized its employee stock purchase plan, increased financial support for employees who are expanding their families through adoption or surrogacy, and announced a geographic mobility policy that enables employees to work from almost anywhere around the world for up to 25 days per year.

“It’s in times like these that the best workplaces separate themselves,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO, Great Place To Work. “In a challenging economy, many companies reduce investments in their people and scale back goals for diversity, equity, and inclusion. But these companies, the 100 Best, relentlessly pursue a better work experience for every employee, and if anything, double down on the employee experience regardless of title, tenure, gender, or ethnicity. These companies know this is how you increase performance, productivity, and your innovation velocity when your firm needs it the most.”

Workiva was also recently named to Great Place To Work’s Best Workplaces for Parents™, Best Workplaces for Millennials™, and Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™ lists and received an “AAA” rating in the 2022 MSCI ESG Ratings Assessment. To learn more about Workiva’s culture and values, visit www.workiva.com%2Fcareers.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list by analyzing survey responses of over half a million employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies with at least 1,000 workers. The survey contained 60 employee experience questions that make up the Great Place To Work Trust Index™. Companies also submitted essays about their workplace benefits and employee support programs, which were validated against employee survey data. As of the Aug. 2, 2022 deadline for this list, Great Place To Work surveyed companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. and received 1.3 million survey responses. Of those, over half a million responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2023 100 Best and this list is based on their feedback. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Our employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything we do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for all.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. ( NYSE:WK, Financial) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only unified SaaS platform that brings customers’ financial reporting, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) together in a controlled, secure, audit-ready environment. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005417/en/