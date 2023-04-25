Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) today released its 2022 Sustainability Report.

“Amphenol continues to strengthen our commitment to corporate sustainability across our organization, all while delivering exceptional performance for our shareholders,” said Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt.

“During 2022, we made excellent progress on our sustainability efforts. I am pleased to report that we have achieved all eight of the sustainability goals we set in our 2019 and 2021 reports, and in this report, we are setting eight new goals with target dates of either 2025 or 2030.”

“Our substantial progress towards making our company more sustainable for the long term is made possible only through the dedication and hard work of our truly outstanding employees around the world. Without them, we would not be able to protect our employees, reduce our environmental footprint and support our communities, all while delivering value to our customers, partners, employees, communities and shareholders.”

The 2022 Sustainability Report, which includes a TCFD disclosure appendix, is available for download on Amphenol’s website at www.amphenol.com%2Fsustainability.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks. For more information, visit www.amphenol.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005593/en/