Slotomania, the world's #1 free-to-play slots game* from Playtika, has teamed up with Family Feud, the smash-hit American TV show, to bring the excitement of the classic TV game show to its players with the first-ever free-to-play Family Feud slot machine!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005765/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Slotomania is a pioneer in the free-to-play social casino-themed game industry, with millions of monthly active users, and much like Family Feud, has become known for bringing people together to create fun and exciting moments to look forward to every day.

To reflect its player-focused outlook, Slotomania is tapping into its tight-knit community of over 13M social media followers as part of the campaign and will feature five lucky winners on the very first Family Feud in-game slot machine which will incorporate some of the show’s iconic Q&As. To add extra fun, the new slot machine will be joined by an in-app avatar of Family Feud’s legendary host, the one-and-only Steve Harvey.

As well as the new celebrity avatar and themed free–to–play slot machine, Slotomania will incorporate other iconic elements of the popular game show into its gameplay, including a Slotomania special Family Feud Super Cup competition, exclusive Family Feud stickers in the Clans Chat feature, new themed mini-games, and a special Family Feud live activity hosted on Slotomania’s social platform.

The partnership will also see Slotomania integrated into the Family Feud TV show, the first feature of its kind for the Emmy-award-winning game show. The on-air appearances will launch on April 18 and will continue throughout the year.

Amnon Calev, General Manager of Slotomania, said:

“At Slotomania, we are always working to create more fun and engaging moments for our players. We are delighted to be teaming up with another iconic and popular game through our partnership with Family Feud. The partnership with Family Feud was a natural fit for us as both our games share the same values and aim to bring people together. We believe this integration will provide our players with the most entertaining and engaging experience possible, and there are more exciting announcements to come!”

Slotomania is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play using this link: https%3A%2F%2Fslotomania.onelink.me%2FdcSr%2Fvggc6o1o

About Slotomania

Slotomania is the world’s #1 free-to-play slots game from Playtika LTD, which is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK). Slotomania features a huge variety of free-to-play slot games with high-end design & graphics, top-of-the-line sound effects, and multiple variations of minigames to choose from. With new slot releases every month & the biggest slot lovers’ community in the world, Slotomania is considered by many to be the ultimate free slots experience. Slotomania games are available on the web, Facebook, iPhone, iPad, Android, Amazon and Windows Phone. Although it has Vegas-style slot machines, there are no cash prizes and Slotomania's focus is on exhilarating gameplay and fostering a global player community. Slotomania aims to provide fun & excitement to all its users.

About Playtika® Holding Corp.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

About Family Feud

Since its premiere in 1976, Family Feud has remained one of television’s most popular and enduring game shows. Featuring two families who compete for cash and cars, contestants try to guess the most popular answers to questions posed to 100 people surveyed. As host, Steve Harvey engages competing family members in hilarious repartee, and his honest reactions to their responses have brought a fresh sense of comedy to the show.

Fans are invited to follow Family Feud on Twitter @FamilyFeud, on YouTube at %3Ci%3Eyoutube.com%2Ffamilyfeud%3C%2Fi%3E, and on the web at %3Ci%3Ewww.familyfeud.com%3C%2Fi%3E, where they can answer survey questions, find out about upcoming auditions and more.

Taped in front of a live audience from its home in Atlanta, Georgia, Family Feud is produced by FremantleMedia North America, and is distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury. Gaby Johnston is the Executive Producer and Jim Roush is Executive in Charge of Production.

*According to data.ai, Slotomania is the #1 free–to-play Slots game by monthly worldwide downloads across iOS and Google Play and by average smartphone monthly active users (last 12 months).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005765/en/