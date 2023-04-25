WWE® (NYSE: WWE) and Fanatics today announced an expansion of their existing comprehensive, long-term sports and entertainment partnership, which will now see Fanatics assume operations of WWE’s global event merchandise business. The deal will kick off on May 1 before WWE’s premium live event, Backlash®.

Under the expanded partnership, Fanatics Commerce, the company’s e-commerce, licensed merchandise and physical retail operations division, will manage the on-site event retail experience for WWE’s annual calendar of 300-plus events, including premium live events such as WrestleMania®, Royal Rumble® and SummerSlam®.

Fanatics will work closely and collaboratively with world-class teams at WWE who previously operated the event retail business in-house for decades to optimize the event shopping experience for its growing global fanbase. This includes curating an enhanced in-venue product offering with more localized merchandise collections, creating innovative event retail stores and experiences, as well as utilizing Fanatics-operated team stores during various live events. Fanatics holds physical retail partnerships with more than 50 professional and college teams across several sports.

The expansion follows strong commercial results for WWE across its retail channels in 2022, including record-breaking demand for WWE merchandise. Fanatics became WWE’s global e-commerce partner in 2022, and the company saw record-breaking sales at WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, Money In The Bank® and SummerSlam, among others.

“Fanatics has been an amazing partner and will immediately bolster WWE’s event retail business,” said Alex Varga, WWE Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Development. “Expanding our partnership will allow WWE to further expand our offering to fans and grow merchandise revenue in 2023 and beyond.”

In March 2022, WWE and Fanatics announced a long-term partnership that would utilize many parts of the Fanatics expanded digital sports platform to create a new, enhanced experience for WWE fans globally, including e-commerce, licensed merchandise and memorabilia, and physical and digital trading cards and collectibles.

“The WWE has built one of the most incredible global events portfolios across sports and entertainment, and we’re honored that they’ve tapped Fanatics to build on our overarching partnership together,” said Molly Adams, Fanatics Commerce Chief Strategic Retail Officer. “Through our expansive global footprint and event retail operations expertise, Fanatics is uniquely positioned to provide an unrivaled event retail experience for WWE’s passionate fans at hundreds of events worldwide.”

WWE Backlash®, hosted by Bad Bunny, emanates from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday, May 6.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 30 languages through world class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network.

Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About Fanatics

Fanatics is the ultimate one-stop sports fan destination that ignites and harnesses the passion of fans and maximizes the presence and reach for preeminent sports partners globally. Boasting long-standing relationships with more than 900 sports properties, a database of more than 90 million consumers worldwide and a trusted brand name, Fanatics is furthering its innovation across the sports landscape by building a leading global digital sports platform, complete with offerings including e-commerce and licensed merchandise, physical and digital trading cards and collectibles, and online sports betting and iGaming.

For additional information please visit www.fanaticsinc.com.

Trademarks: All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, slogans, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos and copyrights are the exclusive property of WWE and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

