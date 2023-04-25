Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced that the Rad-G® with Temperature has received FDA 510(k) clearance. Rad-G with Temperature is a rugged, versatile, handheld monitor that provides clinically proven SET® pulse oximetry, respiration rate from the pleth (RRp®), and other important parameters alongside non-contact infrared clinical thermometry. With its long-lasting rechargeable battery, robust rubber casing, light weight, and the added convenience of integrated noninvasive forehead thermometry, Rad-G with Temperature makes it easier for care teams to quickly measure vital signs using a single, compact, portable device and make informed decisions anywhere patient assessment is needed. Rad-G with Temperature is designed for use in a variety of settings, including physicians’ offices, outpatient services, urgent care facilities, wellness clinics, and in first-responder scenarios, both indoors and in the field.

Joe+Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “With Rad-G, we set out to create an accessible, high-quality care solution that could be used in a multitude of care settings to serve the five billion people on our planet that to date have not had access to pulse oximetry, let alone SET® pulse oximetry. With the addition of temperature measurements, Rad-G is more versatile than ever, streamlining the assessment of multiple key vital signs. Having a product that is light, small, multifunctional, and ‘accurate when you need it most’ is crucial, and Rad-G was designed to be just that. With this FDA clearance, Rad-G with Temperature can now be deployed across the U.S., in addition to many other parts of the world, helping support clinicians in almost any care scenario.”

The infrared thermometry offered by Rad-G with Temperature provides a host of benefits. Rad-G’s thermometer is non-contact and does not require probe covers or other disposable accessories. Its integration into the Rad-G platform eliminates the need for clinicians to locate a separate clinical thermometer to take body temperature measurements and ensures that many people can be seamlessly and efficiently screened for temperature, with one-touch operation, alongside oxygen saturation, respiration rate, and more, in the same session, using a single device. Designed from the start to maximize portability and battery life, Rad-G’s rechargeable battery provides an impressive 24 hours of operational use between charges – allowing clinicians to work in transport, emergency, and other challenging scenarios with confidence that the device will continue to function hour after hour.

First developed in partnership with The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as a spot-check device for use in pneumonia screening, Rad-G with Temperature originally launched outside the U.S. Since its introduction in Europe, more than 100 global customers have adopted the device to help them assess patient status in a variety of care settings. Among other care scenarios, the National Health Service (NHS) England, which provides the majority of healthcare in England, uses the technology to support primary care assessments of unwell children in physician’s offices across the country. In a survey of 109 NHS England clinicians whose primary care facilities were using more than 4,000 Rad-G with Temperature devices, 85% of respondents scored Rad-G with Temperature as “Quite Easy” or “Very Easy” to use.1

SpO 2 and PR monitoring on Rad-G is provided using clinically proven Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, which has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other technologies.2 SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients a year3 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the 10 hospitals that top the 2022-23 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.4 With Masimo SET® technology in Rad-G, clinicians have access to accurate pulse oximetry measurements in the palm of the hand.

In addition to temperature measurements and Masimo SET® oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ) and pulse rate (PR), the same SpO 2 sensor can be used to monitor respiration rate from the plethysmograph, with RRp. Difficulty breathing and fever are generally considered two of the earliest signs of patient deterioration, and Masimo believes that the availability of RRp and thermometry on Rad-G may play a role in assisting clinicians and public health officials as they seek to combat numerous types of illnesses, including pneumonia and other respiratory viruses.

Rad-G with Temperature can be used with a variety of reusable and single-patient use sensors. The universal direct-connect Rad-G reusable sensor, indicated for monitoring adult, pediatric, and infant patients, helps to eliminate the need to stock and carry multiple sensor types, increasing the device’s versatility and ease of use, especially in more challenging field environments. Rad-G with Temperature is also compatible with the vast portfolio of Masimo single-patient-use adhesive sensors—including Masimo RD SET® sensors, which offer best-in-class accuracy specifications of 1.5% in conditions of motion and no motion—ensuring clinicians can customize their setup based on the unique needs of each care setting. In addition, Rad-G is designed to work reliably on all people, regardless of skin tone, from neonates and babies to elderly patients.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. In addition, Masimo Consumer Audio is home to eight legendary audio brands, including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, and Polk Audio. Our mission is to improve life, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.2 Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,5 improve CCHD screening in newborns6 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.7-10 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,3 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals as ranked in the 2022-23 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.4 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi™ (rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3® Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ Capnography with NomoLine® sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7®, Radius PPG®, and Radius VSM™, portable devices like Rad-67®, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat® Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97®. Masimo hospital and home automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation™ platform, and include Iris® Gateway, iSirona™, Patient SafetyNet, Replica®, Halo ION®, UniView®, UniView :60™, and Masimo SafetyNet®. Its growing portfolio of health and wellness solutions includes Radius Tº® and the Masimo W1™ watch. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com%2Fevidence%2Ffeatured-studies%2Ffeature%2F.

ORi, RPVi, and Radius VSM have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness of Masimo Rad-G® with Temperature and SET®. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that Masimo's unique noninvasive measurement technologies, including Masimo Rad-G with Temperature and SET®, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; risks related to our belief that Masimo noninvasive medical breakthroughs provide cost-effective solutions and unique advantages; risks related to COVID-19; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today's date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.

