Monaghan Medical and Premier Inc. Sign AscenDrive Contract

April 18, 2023
Partnership makes Monaghan respiratory devices part of AscenDrive supply chain to improve patient outcomes

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monaghan Medical Corporation (Monaghan) and Premier, Inc., today announced their agreement to a three-year contract, effective May 1, 2023, creating a partnership between two healthcare industry leaders. Through this partnership, Monaghan will provide Premier AscenDrive Program members with respiratory devices in two categories: Respiratory Therapy Medication Delivery devices and Oscillatory Positive Expiratory Pressure/Positive Airway Pressure devices.

The agreement, specific to Premier’s committed AscenDrive performance group, recognizes the value of Monaghan’s medical devices in treating COPD, asthma, and respiratory illness. The signed agreement acknowledges Monaghan’s reputation for both industry-leading technology and proven clinical outcomes. Monaghan’s devices consistently show evidence of better patient outcomes and are gold-standard medical devices. Monaghan’s respiratory devices also align with Premier’s desire to drive process efficiencies and value-driven healthcare spending.

AscenDrive is Premier’s unique new national program designed to drive the highest-level commitment and savings for members through aggregated purchasing of high-quality products and services. The collaborative agreement will also leverage Premier’s robust tools and services to measure and improve the cost and quality of care. Standardizing the care delivery process is a central pillar within the total cost management approach in achieving highly reliable care

Monaghan is a U.S.-based manufacturer based in Plattsburgh, New York. Monaghan and its affiliates are leaders in the development and manufacture of medical devices that improve the quality of life for patients with respiratory diseases like asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, and COPD. Monaghan’s strength lies in product development and mechanical design supported by a world-class Aerosol and Research Laboratory.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Monaghan was able to respond quickly to fluctuating market demands, primarily because their suppliers are within driving distance from their production facility, which meant a quick response to the changing healthcare needs.

To learn more about Monaghan Medical products, visit www.monaghanmed.com

About Monaghan Medical Corporation (MMC)
Monaghan Medical Corporation focuses on developing cost-efficient, outcome-based solutions for its customers and continues to introduce new products and new product enhancements to support its mission to ensure device quality for patients. MMC’s strength lies in product development around core capabilities in mechanical design complimented by collaboration with a state-of-the-art Global Aerosol and Research Laboratory.

About Premier
Premier Inc. ( PINC) is a healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and more than 250,000 other providers and organizations. Our goal is to improve our members’ quality outcomes, while safely reducing costs. By engaging members and revealing new opportunities, we empower the alliance to improve the performance of healthcare organizations, helping them do what they do best, Heal First™.

For information contact:
Bill Seitz, MBA
Vice President, Sales & Marketing
Monaghan Medical Corporation
1-800-833-9653

