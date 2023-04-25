Intellicheck Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27001:2019 Certification

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identification validation solutions, today announced it has been awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification.

Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis said the certifications reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering the highest quality products. “Meeting our customers’ needs with cutting-edge technology solutions that reflect the highest standards of information security and privacy has always been our priority. These certifications attest to the rigorous criteria we have in place for our systems and controls reinforcing for our current clients, prospects, and business partners that we are a world-class company committed to excellence.”

Intellicheck’s demonstrated in-place technical controls and formalized IT Security and Privacy policies and procedures earned the certifications. Compliance with these internationally recognized standards confirms that Intellicheck’s security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices.

Intellicheck provides both digital and physical identity verification solutions for fintechs and financial services companies including many of the top twelve banks and credit card issuers using Intellicheck’s flexible technology solutions through point-of-sale scanners at brick-and-mortar locations as well as online through a browser or mobile devices. The company’s frictionless solutions are also in use at BNPL providers, more than 30,000 retail locations, and multiple law enforcement and state agencies.

To learn more about Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook%2C and YouTube.

About Intellicheck
Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates both digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-scale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230418005112r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005112/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.