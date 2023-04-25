Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identification validation solutions, today announced it has been awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification.

Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis said the certifications reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering the highest quality products. “Meeting our customers’ needs with cutting-edge technology solutions that reflect the highest standards of information security and privacy has always been our priority. These certifications attest to the rigorous criteria we have in place for our systems and controls reinforcing for our current clients, prospects, and business partners that we are a world-class company committed to excellence.”

Intellicheck’s demonstrated in-place technical controls and formalized IT Security and Privacy policies and procedures earned the certifications. Compliance with these internationally recognized standards confirms that Intellicheck’s security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices.

Intellicheck provides both digital and physical identity verification solutions for fintechs and financial services companies including many of the top twelve banks and credit card issuers using Intellicheck’s flexible technology solutions through point-of-sale scanners at brick-and-mortar locations as well as online through a browser or mobile devices. The company’s frictionless solutions are also in use at BNPL providers, more than 30,000 retail locations, and multiple law enforcement and state agencies.

