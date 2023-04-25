Vecima Grows Asia Presence with Strategic Remote PHY Win with Kbro in Taiwan

1 hours ago
Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that Kbro, the largest cable operator in Taiwan, has selected its Entra™ EN2112 Compact Remote PHY (R-PHY) Nodes as part of its Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) solution to enable high-speed DOCSIS 3.1 services for its subscribers.

The EN2112 Access Node is a high-density, compact, two-port node that is interoperable with third-party CMTS cores for an open, flexible ecosystem. Supporting architectures that push fiber deeper into the network, the EN2112 enables operators to leverage existing hybrid fiber coax (HFC) network capacity and deliver increased bandwidth to subscribers.

Entra R-PHY nodes will enable Kbro to increase broadband capacity per subscriber, lower capital expenses and operating costs, and increase network performance and overall customer satisfaction.

“Vecima takes great pride in supporting Kbro as it continues on its path to 10G,” said Scott Raaf, Vice President of Product Management for Vecima’s Video & Broadband Solutions business. “This win expands Vecima’s footprint in Asia and demonstrates our commitment to delivering the industry’s most innovative cable access solutions that can deliver ground-breaking speed and capacity.”

The Vecima Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) portfolio offers a full complement of Remote MACPHY, Remote PHY, and 10G PON Remote OLT solutions for operators around the world. With full support for all next-generation cable access technologies, fiber-to-the-home technologies, and proven industry leading interoperability, the networks of tomorrow are deployable today without compromise. Learn more at vecima.com%2Fnetwork-access.

About Kbro Co. Ltd.

Kbro Co. Ltd. is the largest cable television operator in Taiwan. The company was established in 1995 and provides cable TV and broadband Internet services to about 1 million subscribers through its 12 cable TV system stations. Kbro serves customers video-on-demand programming, interactive TV, digital cable, cable phone, broadband Internet, and analog cable TV throughout Taiwan.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

