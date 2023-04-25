Edgio's Advanced Bot Management Leverages Platform's Extensive Threat Intelligence, Enhances Multi-layer Security Portfolio

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Edgio, the platform of choice for speed, security, and simplicity at the edge, today announced availability of their new Advanced Bot Management solution that proactively mitigates a wide range of evolving malicious bots while providing observability into good bots. Leveraging massive amounts of data continuously drawn from the platform’s extensive global deployment, Advanced Bot Manager applies machine learning to detect bots based on both signature and behavioral fingerprinting. The solution runs natively on every server across the entire Edgio global network to inspect all traffic for bots in real time.

Leading analyst firm Forrester says about the bot problem, “Bad bots continue to consume resources and overwhelm organizations, accounting for at least a quarter of all internet traffic.” That said, proper bot management is critical to any online business or organization with internet-facing applications. Edgio’s threat research and data science teams built the solution to mitigate a wide range of prevalent bot attacks, including account takeover (ATO), credential stuffing, fake account creation, gift card fraud, inventory scalping, scraping, application DDoS and more.

The solution is easily deployed in minutes and eliminates the need for code changes, SDK integrations or JavaScript injections that add complexity and impact user experience. It is infrastructure and network agnostic, giving customers complete freedom to easily integrate with their cloud, hybrid cloud or on-premises infrastructure. In addition, the Edgio Advanced Bot Manager agentless solution protects both web and mobile apps as well as API endpoints against all bot attacks.

Key Features include:

  • Machine-learning bot detection - Through its patent-pending machine-learning decision engine, Edgio’s Advanced Bot Management uses signature and behavioral models to distinguish between good bots – SEO or monitoring bot, etc. – and bad bots. By applying scores to bad bots, Advanced Bot Manager enables security teams to create advanced policies and set various mitigating actions based on different bot score thresholds.
  • Supports granular policy controls – Highly configurable, Edgio Advanced Bot Manager supports multiple actions including alert (log only), block, browser challenge, CAPTCHA, redirect and custom responses to respond to bot traffic. The solution also offers users the ability to create allowlists based on URL, user-agent, TLS fingerprints, cookie and more, as well as customized bot signatures for sophisticated attacks.
  • Integrated component of multi-layered security - Built natively as part of Edgio Web Application and API Protection (WAAP), it detects and mitigates attacks at the edge with higher performance and efficacy. Being part of the WAAP protection layers, the Advanced Bot Manager provides great synergies on top of existing Access Control, Rate Limiting, Custom Virtual Patching and Managed Rule Set to provide holistic protection against all web security vulnerabilities. The entire solution can be set up and deployed in less than five minutes.

Advanced Bot Management provides a simple and predictable pricing model based on the number of bot management policies, not on request volume or traffic. Therefore, the cost does not increase as a customer is getting attacked. The solution is an integral component of Edgio’s multi-layered+security+portfolio, which includes Web Application & API Protection (WAAP), DDoS Protection, Origin Shield, Authoritative DNS, and TLS Encryption for comprehensive web security.

“The new capabilities we are announcing today build on our acquisition of Edgecast and the 3X growth of our security engineering team to provide best-in-class bot management capabilities with minimal complexity and maximum cost-effectiveness,” said Ajay Kapur, CTO and General Manager, Applications, at Edgio. “By building these innovative new features directly into the platform, instead of routing traffic out of the network or leveraging third-party solutions, we help ensure that our customers’ applications achieve maximum performance while still remaining secure.”

About Edgio

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Our developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with our fully integrated application and media solutions, provide a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, boosting overall revenue and business value. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230418005814r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005814/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.