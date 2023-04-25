Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced that its conversational intelligence and analytics solutions powered by Verint Da Vinci™ AI have received top scores earning leadership placement in the latest Conversational Intelligence Intelliview Report by Opus Research.*

In this report, Opus Research evaluates how select solution providers enable businesses to apply speech and conversational analytics, natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning technologies in contact centers, marketing and sales acceleration efforts. Successful solutions gather and mine conversational data ingrained in call recordings, chat transcripts, and other customer interactions and produce insights that drive quantifiable ROI.

Verint is a leader in Conversational Intelligence and received top scores for native, mature resources for sophisticated speech analytics, and conversational intelligence. Verint scored highly in evaluation criteria for product completeness, business impact and vision, and was also cited for its leading capabilities supporting customer experience and employee experience initiatives.

According to Opus Research, Verint provides a comprehensive suite of conversational intelligence solutions, spanning self-service, assisted service, and interaction analytics. All part of Verint Platform, a number of Verint conversational intelligence applications are covered in the report including Interaction Analytics, Real-Time Coaching, Automated Quality Monitoring, Experience Management and Intelligent Virtual Assistant.

“Opus Research recognizes Verint as the broadest customer engagement platform, highest rated and most used conversational intelligence platform and the most open and flexible platform supporting digital and cloud transformation,” says Verint’s Daniel Ziv, vice president, go-to-market strategy. “Powered by Verint Da Vinci AI at the core of our platform, Verint's unparalleled expertise from thousands of deployments, fuels our continuous innovation driving CX automation and helping our customers close the Engagement Capacity Gap.”

About Verint

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. More than 10,000 organizations in 180 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – are using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to draw on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate customer experience.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

*2022 Conversational Intelligence Intelliview Report by Opus Research. Published December 2022.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, AND THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005291/en/