CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (: TRU) announced today it is leveraging its acquisition of Neustar to expand its partnership with Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, to offer de-identified patient insights and measurement solutions for HIPAA-focused healthcare brands.



The partnership will enable Datavant’s ecosystem of partners to connect to demographic data available in TruAudience®, TransUnion’s comprehensive suite of solutions. The integration will enable healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to improve customer outcomes across the full lifecycle of patient engagement, especially measurement of outreach effectiveness.

“We are thrilled to enable TransUnion to connect their demographic and lifestyle data to healthcare data while Datavant software enables de-identification tools to help customers protect patient privacy,” said Dan Scudder, Head of Ecosystem at Datavant. “Patient outcomes are highly impacted by their environment so this data is important for contextualizing the patient journey and enabling more effective efforts to reach patients in need.”

Datavant’s industry-leading software generates irreversible, encrypted tokens to enable TransUnion to match de-identified patient demographic data with healthcare clients’ first-party and licensed third-party data. This enables organizations to better understand, reach, and measure the effectiveness of campaigns to specific audiences.

Datavant’s privacy-first data connectivity solutions are used by the top 30 pharma brands and more than 2,000 hospitals and 15,000 clinics.

TruAudience solutions marry the expansive consumer data, audience building, and targeting capabilities of TransUnion and Neustar into a comprehensive and interoperable suite of privacy-first solutions. Additionally, the product suite offers closed-loop marketing measurement. TruAudience solutions power these capabilities for the leading brands, agencies, publishers, data owners, and technology providers.

“Datavant enables us to provide the advanced de-identification capabilities needed for patient health information, and bring the data-driven marketing and measurement capabilities of TruAudience solutions to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries,” said Michael Schoen, EVP of Marketing Solutions at TransUnion. “The U.S. healthcare and pharma industries are expected to spend nearly $18 billion dollars on digital advertising in 2023 alone, and we’re enabling them to spend these dollars in the most effective way possible.”

