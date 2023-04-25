Cantaloupe%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, is excited to announce an expanded partnership with GlobalConnect, North America’s leading provider of contactless break rooms, markets, vending and pantry services. This partnership offers GlobalConnect’s affiliate network of U.S.-based operators a unique micro market kiosk program called Bistro to Go! By Cantaloupe.

Bistro to Go! By Cantaloupe combines Cantaloupe’s leading Seed software platform and Yoke self-checkout kiosks into a complete end-to-end micro market solution for GlobalConnect’s affiliate network. This combined offering makes Cantaloupe a preferred partner for vending and micro market management software.

“We are excited to partner with GlobalConnect on the Bistro to Go! By Cantaloupe kiosk program,” said Ravi Venkatesan, CEO of Cantaloupe. “By pairing our Yoke kiosks with our comprehensive Seed platform for vending and micro market management, GlobalConnect affiliates can reap the benefits of a feature-rich self-checkout experience while maximizing ROI for their micro markets.”

The introduction of the Bistro to Go! By Cantaloupe kiosks expands GlobalConnect’s branded micro market solutions for all its U.S.-based affiliates. One of the biggest benefits of the program is the seamless user experience for the end consumer.

“We’ve made integration a priority for the Bistro to Go! By Cantaloupe kiosk program. Current Bistro to Go! consumers using the USConnect Me app will fully enjoy the same great app features they are used to, such as stored value cards and loyalty programs,” said Ravi Venkatesan. “Because the integration is turnkey, existing Bistro to Go! consumer account users won’t notice a difference when using a Bistro to Go! By Cantaloupe kiosk. It’s a win-win for the operators and their consumers.”

The Bistro to Go! By Cantaloupe program aims to offer GlobalConnect affiliates a cost-effective micro market kiosk option that is simple to install, easy to operate and provides a quick return on investment.

“The first Bistro to Go! By Cantaloupe kiosk we installed was in our state of the art training facility,” noted Jeff Whitacre, CEO of GlobalConnect. “We found that everyone loved the kiosk’s robust features, acceptance of the USConnectMe app and seamless integration into Cantaloupe’s Seed platform. We are excited to offer this program to our affiliates and know that with access to a full micro market solution, they will be able to deliver an exceptional Bistro to Go! experience every time.”

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce. Cantaloupe is transforming the self-service industry by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies to operators of micro markets, car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements, and more can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com, explore the Cantaloupe Blog, listen to the podcast UR+Tech+Insiders%2C or follow via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

About GlobalConnect

GlobalConnect brings revolutionary break room experiences to clients across North America and in the UK and is rapidly adding additional locations. Its corporate foodservice clients enjoy consistent quality and service offerings, customized branded micro market and vending solutions, plus unified reporting across all locations. GlobalConnect’s Bistro to Go! By Cantaloupe provides convenient, inviting, self-service kiosks, enabling employees to satisfy their hunger with an array of high-quality fresh foods, upscale coffee and beverage stations and a wide variety of snacks and convenience items, quickly without roaming off-site and with contactless payment self-checkout. The Bistro to Go! By Cantaloupe kiosk is fully customizable to fit any company’s space, tastes and resources. Menu items are based on employee preference and GlobalConnect monitors satisfaction through regular surveys to easily adjust the menu to suit employees’ desires. To learn more about GlobalConnect visit globalconnect.biz or follow on Facebook or LinkedIn.

