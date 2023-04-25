Transphorm%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high-reliability, high-performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced an operating milestone attained in February, the Company has exceeded 125 billion field hours for its high reliability GaN semiconductor products.

Transphorm’s SuperGaN® platform is differentiated through its patented GaN Semiconductor technology and an IP portfolio encompassing over 350 directly owned and more than 1000 overall fundamental materials through applications patents, appraised at approximately $170M1.

The Company’s GaN FET products:

Offer best in class performance from low power to high power and across a variety of topologies, with ease of use and interface with standard drivers and controllers.

Offer superior dynamic performance resulting in higher efficiency with a smaller chip size vs. other GaN products, or higher power from the same or smaller die size.

Offer a much higher voltage rating, 650 Volts, 900 Volts, and at 1,200 Volts (under development) all exceeding the performance of SiC MOSFETs (650V, 1200V) and other GaN devices where such are available (i.e at 650V lower power).

Transphorm’s expanding network of Blue-Chip partners, including controller & integrated driver IC partners, allows Transphorm to efficiently expand its reference designs and solutions footprint. Thus, placing it in an important strategic position to take full advantage of a growing market opportunity with best-in-class technology – performance of GaN with the look and feel of Silicon (easy to use/interface).

“This milestone demonstrates our industry-leading reliability for both low-power and high-power applications of our GaN power solutions,” commented Transphorm President, COO, and Co-founder, Primit Parikh. “The past year proved to be a critical step in positioning the Company to reach this operating goal. From a business growth standpoint, exceeding 125 billion operating hours with very low sub 0.2 FIT rates across the power range coupled with high performance of our patented solutions, further supports our confidence for growth from our fast-growing $500 million+ long term pipeline.”

Dedication to CO 2 Reduction:

While GaN is the eco-friendly power conversion solution of choice, the ability to deliver high power GaN devices enables Transphorm to deliver 5-10x more energy and environmental savings vs. lower power GaN solutions. A 3kW power supply enabled by Transphorm’s Super GaN platform, enables 25 kgs of CO 2 emissions reduction from a single device (6x that reported from lower power e-mode GaN “IC” type devices) with our GaN estimated to reduce over 25,000 MT of CO 2 emissions in FY2023 alone2. We estimate energy savings in 2041 exceeding 500 Tera-watt hours3 in the US alone with over 1 GigaTon of annual WW CO 2 reduction potential4, over 10% of emissions from coal plants in 20215.

Transphorm continues to be a pioneer and leader in the industry, providing GaN Power Conversion to a growing customer base. The Company is taking GaN electronics development beyond the limitations of silicon with the potential to achieve higher efficiency, higher power density and overall lower system cost. Transphorm is targeting a market opportunity projected to grow to $6B6 in 2026, and addressing products ranging from Adapters & Chargers, PC Gaming, Blockchain, Data Centers, Aerospace, Defense, Broad Industrials, to Renewables and EV Mobility.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 50% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter %40transphormusa and [email protected] GaN.

1. 2022 Analysis done for GaN portfolio using Intracom Group Intellectual Property Solutions’ patent valuation models based on 27 independent criteria, value consists of Transphorm’s owned or exclusively licensed patents (non-exclusive patents not included)

2. Company estimates 3kW power supply having 1% higher efficiency with GaN, operating for 50% time and total eq. devices sold, 1 kwH caused CO 2 emissions based on https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eia.gov%2Ftools%2Ffaqs%2Ffaq.php%3Fid%3D74%26amp%3Bt%3D11.

3. Company estimates for US (and WW) power conversion applications that GaN can penetrate and enable efficiency (electricity) savings and enabled associated environmental impact.

4. Company estimates 3kW power supply having 1% higher efficiency with GaN, operating for 50% time and total eq. devices sold, 1 kwH caused CO 2 emissions based on https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eia.gov%2Ftools%2Ffaqs%2Ffaq.php%3Fid%3D74%26amp%3Bt%3D11.

5. EPA 2021 estimate of 432 kg CO 2 resulting for one 42G barrel and estimates for global CO 2 emissions from coal-fired plants. Source: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.iea.org%2Freports%2Fglobal-energy-review-co2-emissions-in-2021-2.

6. Sources: IDC (Data Center / Comm Infrastructure; Counterpoint Research, Mordor Intelligence (Power Adapters / Compute); Yole, HIS (Broad Industrial); Department of Industry, Innovation and Science (1029) (Automotive). TAM values are then calculated based on available technology, competition and value add market.

