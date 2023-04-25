Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced that Gurvinder Kahlon has joined the company as Vice President and General Manager of Stratasys Direct, Inc., the company’s on-demand parts business, reporting to Chief Industrial Business Officer Rich Garrity.

Kahlon will play a key role in growing Stratasys Direct’s additive manufacturing production business. He brings over 20 years of digital manufacturing experience in software, factory automation, R&D, and product management roles. Prior to joining Stratasys, Kahlon served as Director of Product Management at on-demand digital manufacturing company ProtoLabs for five years. Previously, he was Director of Product Management at semiconductor manufacturer Rudolph Technologies (now Onto Innovation). He holds an MBA from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota and a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Mumbai.

Garrity said Kahlon’s experience will help Stratasys Direct build on its successes with customers like Toyota Racing Development, Bell Helicopter, and Roush Performance. “Stratasys Direct is well-positioned to grow as a leader in industrializing additive manufacturing, with a strong reputation for quality, industry expertise, and delivering at production scale for our customers, and we’re pleased to have Gurvinder’s leadership as we look to take the next step in growing the business,” he said. “Gurvinder’s experience with industrial manufacturing operations and people leadership are ideal as we seek to create exceptional value for our customers and for our company.”

“I’m excited to join an organization that has built an exceptionally strong foundation with the breadth of their technology expertise and the ability to meet high requirement needs at serialized production scale,” Kahlon said. “It’s been particularly compelling to see how successfully the Stratasys Direct team has incorporated new Stratasys systems like the H350™ and Origin® One 3D printers and new innovative materials into the business. That means more pathways to provide more value for our manufacturing customers and significant opportunities for growth.”

