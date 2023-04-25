Sidus+Space%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, is proud to announce its Founder and CEO Carol Craig will participate in a Tech Talk on Climate Change along with Andre Wall, CEO of Beyond Gravity and Jim Bridenstine, former NASA Administrator at the 2023 Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Tech Talk will take place on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 3:30 PM MDT at the Beyond Gravity booth #1447.

Space Symposium, hosted by Space Foundation since 1984, is the premier assembly for the global space ecosystem. The live event is widely attended by commercial and government leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, and teachers around the globe.

Ahead of Earth Day, Craig will speak to the importance of climate monitoring and how satellites play a crucial role in tracking climate change. Sidus’ LizzieSat™ satellites, set to deploy this year, will make space-based data more accessible for everyone and can be used for various purposes, including tracking and improvement opportunities related to global climate change.

The LizzieSat™ satellites are set to create a multi-purpose constellation in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and are designed to meet the precise conditions of commercial and governmental demands in our increasingly interconnected, cloud-based, and data-driven world. The LizzieSat™ platform aims to take advantage of a shift away from static and low-frequency satellite imaging and geospatial solutions toward on-demand access of real-time geospatial intelligence.

“As we look ahead, we are inspired by the prospect of solving real-world problems through LEO satellite data that can be used for a multitude of climate-related concerns, including monitoring key natural resources, preparing for natural disasters, and feeding sophisticated analytics platforms to predict weather patterns,” said Craig. “This is one of the many ways we aim to be an integral part of improving life on Earth from space.”

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

