Ameresco%2C+Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it has been awarded the 2023 North American Energy Services Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan, a market research firm that recognizes organizations that exemplify market-leading performance and exemplary innovation.

Ameresco was selected due to its demonstrated excellence in the energy services space, particularly as it relates to customer impact and visionary transformation and performance. As a long-term trusted energy partner for organizations across North America, Ameresco has leveraged its two decades of experience to deliver over $13 billion in projects for governmental, utility, institutional, commercial, and industrial customers. Ameresco’s strong financial performance, coupled with its customer-centric approach and significant growth potential, led to its selection for this recognition.

"At Ameresco, our vision is to energize a sustainable world by helping our clients achieve their energy efficiency and sustainability goals. We are honored and humbled to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the Best Practices Award for our commitment to this vision through innovation and excellence in the energy industry,” said George Sakellaris, President and CEO of Ameresco. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are grateful to have such a talented group of professionals driving our mission forward. Thank you to Frost & Sullivan for this recognition, and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible in clean energy."

Frost & Sullivan utilizes a rigorous analytical process to judge nominees across award categories to determine the final award recipient. Recipients are selected based on demonstration of best practices across criteria, such as addressing unmet customer needs, making sure to focus on leadership, and working to upgrade their financial performance.

“This year’s recipient of the North American Energy Services Company of the Year Award has shown to be a role model and leading cleantech provider within the industry,” said Maria Benintende, Industry Director, Energy & Environment Frost & Sullivan. “We are thrilled to honor Ameresco with this award for the company’s commitment to developing and implementing comprehensive solution sets that enable a more sustainable future.”

The Frost & Sullivan 2023 North American Energy Services Company of the Year Award was awarded to Ameresco in April 2023.

To learn more about Frost & Sullivan’s selection of Ameresco and read the full award writeup, visit https%3A%2F%2Finfo.ameresco.com%2Ffrost-and-sullivan-award-23.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan is the Growth Pipeline CompanyTM. We power our clients to a future shaped by growth. Our Growth Pipeline as a ServiceTM provides the CEO and the CEO's growth team with a continuous and rigorous platform of growth opportunities, ensuring long-term success. To achieve positive outcomes, our team leverages over 60 years of experience, coaching organizations of all types and sizes across 6 continents with our proven best practices. To power your Growth Pipeline future, visit Frost & Sullivan at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.frost.com.

