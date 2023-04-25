NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced the deployment of a private 5G network at the new Cleveland Clinic hospital in Mentor, Ohio. Through this collaboration the two companies will develop ways to utilize this technology to enhance patient care, provide caregivers with greater connectivity to deliver that care and elevate the patient and visitor experience.



“When you’re caring for people’s health, moments matter and the network infrastructure of a healthcare facility is critical for everything from patient care to facility operations,” said Kyle Malady, CEO, Verizon Business. “The team at Cleveland Clinic is a global leader in healthcare with a clear understanding of the impact technology can have on the overall experience at their facilities.”

Scheduled to open in July, Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital will include inpatient/observation rooms, an emergency department, operating rooms and imaging facilities. In addition to the immediate benefits of secure and reliable connectivity, Verizon Business and Cleveland Clinic will explore use cases and solutions that can be built on the private 5G network. Some of these solutions include:

Patient check-in kiosks

Enhanced digital displays

In-room infotainment for patients

Asset tracking

AR/VR adoption for clinician education, patient education, assisted surgery and imaging, which the partners will explore via future 5G millimeter wave deployments



“This collaboration supports our long-term vision for a fully digital hospital infrastructure,” said Matthew Kull, Chief Information Officer, Cleveland Clinic. “If we can provide 5G high bandwidth to our facilities, we can become more efficient, ensure better continuity of care as patients transition home and enhance the overall experience for our caregivers and patients.”

Verizon will deploy a private 5G network at Cleveland Clinic based on an Ericsson platform. The deal was facilitated through Verizon’s 5G alliance partnership with KPMG LLP. Learn more about the Verizon Business healthcare practice here .

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs , including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation’s best hospitals in its annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Among Cleveland Clinic’s 77,000 employees worldwide are more than 5,658 salaried physicians and researchers, and 19,000 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,665-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 22 hospitals, more than 275 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2022, there were 12.8 million outpatient encounters, 303,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 270,000 surgeries and procedures throughout Cleveland Clinic’s health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org . Follow us at twitter.com/ClevelandClinic . News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org .

