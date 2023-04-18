VIVA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP ANNOUNCES VIVALIVE TV DEAL WITH FAST CHANNELS TV OVER 200+ NETWORKS AD READY FOR MONETIZATION

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTTV) ("VIVA" or "the Company"), a distributor of Over-The-Top (OTT) IPTV content to consumers in a bundled subscription format, today announced that has signed and released 150 new channels available today. The channels are streaming at no charge streamers.

Viva Entertainment chief executive officer, Johnny Falcones, commented, "Viva is excited to offer this free service to our members and new members alike. The channels come in variety of formats from A-Z. It's also exciting to have the ability to monetize all these networks in order to create revenues and sustainability"

Fast Channels TV's CEO Russell Foy commented, "We are excited to have our channels included in the VivaLive lineup. Our diverse catalog of 200+ linear FAST channels feeds the growing demand for lean-back viewing and allows partners to put content in front of audiences who can't find what we offer on any other platform."

For more information regarding FAST Channels TV platform, visit fastchannels.tv

About VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc.

VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. is a global entertainment and technology company connecting content owners and video distributors to deliver premium content on any smart device with a screen. Viva has developed an OTT system through which television services are delivered using the Internet protocol suite over a network such as the Internet, instead of being delivered through traditional terrestrial, satellite signal and cable television formats. Viva, your entertainment partner, provides subscribers access to the content they want anywhere, anytime. With a WiFi connection our customers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, as well as movies on demand, Tele-video conference and many other interactive features. Independent and Major film studios, television networks, Telecoms, Cable Companies, and emerging ISPS partner with Viva for enhanced capabilities in multi platform video distribution. The only true end-to-end provider of premium content technology services, VIVA looks to license and deliver to traditional and OTT video distributors across the world. VIVA is a publicly traded company under the stock symbol OTTV

www.vivalivetv.com www.viavmusic.net www.vivalivetv.net

The aforementioned statement should be read in conjunction with the company's period filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Johnny Falcones, Chairman & CEO
[email protected]

SOURCE VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc

