New partnership provides Critical Start and Sumo Logic customers with valuable insights to help manage their SIEM and detect and respond to threats more efficiently and effectively

PLANO, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Critical Start , a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions, announced the expansion of its Security Services for SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) through a new partnership with Sumo Logic. With this partnership, Critical Start provides Sumo Logic customers the ability to reach the full operating potential of their SIEM investment for threat detection and response through improved configuration and the actioning of every alert within a 1-hour SLA.

"SIEMs are a core technology for organizations of all sizes to help them address security operations, risk and compliance monitoring use cases. However, the deployment, tuning and management of a SIEM can be a daunting challenge that further impacts the quality of threat detection and response use cases. Unfortunately, this often leads to SIEM solutions that become 'shelfware,' wasting both time and money while leaving critical security gaps," said Chris Carlson, Chief Product Officer at Critical Start. "We understand this challenge all too well at Critical Start, and that's why we are excited to partner with Sumo Logic to deliver a comprehensive solution for organizations utilizing Sumo Logic with the peace of mind, security, and expertise they need to take control of their threat detection and response capabilities and grow their security posture."

Critical Start's risk-based approach and context-driven insights will help Sumo Logic's customers attain their business objectives by identifying and responding to security threats more quickly and effectively with 24x7x365 threat detection coverage. Critical Start Security Services for SIEM provides an adaptable and agile solution that minimizes the burden and cost of maintaining an in-house SIEM while effectively managing security incidents, improving overall security posture and complying with relevant regulations and standards.

"Sumo Logic is focused on helping our customers modernize security operations and achieve greater cyber resilience," said Roger Shepard, Head of Global Partner Security Sales at Sumo Logic. "By combining the comprehensive management and real-time threat monitoring of Critical Start Security Services for SIEM with our powerful Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM solution, our customers will have access to effective threat detection and prevention across their organization, with complete visibility and control of their data, access to the latest security intel, relief from alert saturation, and the ability to scale."

To commemorate this announcement, Critical Start Product Management Director, Steven Rosenthal, will present details of this new partnership with Sumo Logic at the RSA Conference. Stop by Sumo Logic's booth (#5151) on April 25 at 4:30 p.m. PDT and April 26 at 2:30 p.m. PDT for a more in-depth conversation around SIEM and how this technology is expanding beyond compliance use cases to help organizations optimize their security-related telemetry.

About Critical Start

Today's enterprise faces radical, ever-growing, and ever-sophisticated multi-vector cyber-attacks. Facing this situation is hard, but it doesn't have to be. Critical Start simplifies breach prevention by delivering the most effective managed detection and incident response services powered by the Zero-Trust Analytics Platform® (ZTAP®) with the industry's only Trusted Behavior Registry™ (TBR) and MOBILESOC®. With 24x7x365 expert security analysts, and Cyber Research Unit (CRU), we monitor, investigate and remediate alerts swiftly and effectively, via contractual Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for Time to Detection (TTD) and Median Time to Resolution (MTTR), and 100% transparency into our service. For more information, visit criticalstart.com. Follow Critical Start on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps practitioners and developers ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to get powerful real-time analytics and insights across observability and security solutions for their cloud-native applications. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

