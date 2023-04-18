PR Newswire

MySize's portfolio of products improve apparel shopping experience, optimize fit, reduce returns, increase average purchase size, and improve sustainability

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize , Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) ("MySize" or the "Company"), an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, today announced it will exhibit at the Retail Technology Show in London, England on April 26 and 27, 2023.

The Retail Technology Show is the leading platform for providers of innovative solutions to showcase how retailers can run their business more effectively, more efficiently and more profitably; resulting in seamless operations and enhanced customer experience.

In hall 6, booth #6E48, MySize and its technology partner, GK Software (GKS.DE), will present and demonstrate the Company's portfolio of retail technology products including:

MySizeID, an AI-driven apparel sizing solution for online shoppes that reduces returns, increases average purchase size, and improves sustainability

Smart Catalogue, an SaaS product that helps fashion designers create patterns that optimize fit with the aim of reducing unsold items and improving economics for fashion brands

First Look Smart Mirror, a highly innovative, next-generation mirror that hybridizes retail apparel shopping, merging the digital-online user experience with the traditional physical retail store environment

"We look forward to seeing our growing network of customers that are currently using MySize's products at the Retail Technology Show, as well as meeting with new and prospective customers," stated MySize CEO and Founder, Ronen Luzon. "Technology and specifically AI and algorithms have become essential tools for online retailers. We were early to market with our industry-leading apparel sizing solutions, and we are pleased to see increased interest in tools that can improve retailer economics, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce waste for a better environment."

About MySize Inc.

MySize, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) is an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions including MySizeID and recently acquired Naiz Fit to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients. Orgad, its online retailer platform, has expertise in e-commerce, supply chain, and technology operating as a third-party seller on Amazon.com and other sites. MySize recently launched FirstLook Smart Mirror, a mirror-like touch display that provides in-store customers an enhanced shopping experience and contactless checkout. FirstLook Smart Mirror extends MySize's reach into physical stores and is expected to contribute to revenues through unit sales and recurring service fees.

MySize has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com .

