Jamf Expands Collaboration with Microsoft and Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

2 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf ( JAMF) has announced that they are now a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft security technology to help customers better defend themselves against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Jamf announced an integration earlier this year between Jamf Protect, its endpoint security solution, and Microsoft Sentinel, a cloud-native security information and event management (SIEM) solution. This integration enables organizations to seamlessly monitor and protect their Mac and mobile device fleet through the Microsoft Sentinel platform, providing a unified view of security events across Mac and mobile endpoints and facilitating a more effective response to threats.

“We are thrilled to be a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and help bring security technology to customers to better defend themselves against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats,” said Nick Amundsen, Strategy Senior Vice President, Jamf. “The Jamf Protect SIEM integration with Microsoft Sentinel is a powerful solution for organizations looking to gain better visibility into security events and streamline incident response.”

“We believe that by coming together as a community to innovate, build strategies, and share knowledge, we empower ourselves and our customers as defenders. That’s why MISA is such a vital part of our mission. Together with our partners like Jamf, we can turn obstacles into innovation and embrace today’s challenges as an opportunity to build a better, safer world for all,” said Vasu Jakkal, CVP Microsoft Security.

The Jamf Protect data forwarding integration with Microsoft Sentinel is available through the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace, making it easy for organizations to implement and configure the integration. With this integration, organizations can leverage the strengths of both solutions to gain better visibility into security events and streamline incident response.

About Jamf
Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf provides a managements and security solution for an Apple-first environments that are enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

Media Contact:
Aleena Kaleem | [email protected]

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond | [email protected]

