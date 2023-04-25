Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its CX+North+America event being held in Nashville, Tennessee, and digitally, June 13–15, 2023. Digital consumers are dictating the pace of business. To accelerate digital innovation to better meet customers’ evolving expectations, B2C organizations must align key functions — including customer experience (CX), marketing, and digital — around customer value. According to Forrester, firms with high levels of alignment across these customer-facing functions report 2.4x higher revenue growth and 2x higher growth in profitability than those with some or no alignment.

A must-attend event for CX, marketing, and digital leaders, CX North America will showcase role-based sessions, new research, proven frameworks, and tailored guidance to help leaders build+their+strategies around customer value to drive revenue growth. This year’s event will also honor the winners of Forrester’s 2023+North+American+Customer+Obsession+Awards, which recognize an organization and senior executive that put customers at the center of everything they do.

Noteworthy sessions include:

Supercharge+Your+Customer-Obsessed+Growth+Engine. The business world is finally moving at the speed that digital consumers demand. This session will explore how and why aligned marketing, CX, and digital functions can pivot organizations toward greater growth.

Customer+Obsession+For+When+The+Going+Gets+Tough. This session explores how investing in customer obsession helps businesses thrive in uncertain times and how defaulting to comfortable old ways of doing business opens companies to acute new risks.

Manage+Brand+Growth+In+An+Economic+Downturn. While seemingly counterintuitive, now is the right time to craft a marketing strategy to drive short-term and long-term profitable growth. This session will highlight tactics that CMOs are utilizing today, in a time of economic uncertainty, to spur profitable growth.

The+Right+Leader+For+Turbulent+Times. Even leaders who have successfully stepped up their organizations over the past two years are asking if they have what it takes to continue doing so in 2023. This session will help leaders see clearly through the cloud of economic and social uncertainty in order for them to guide their teams.

What To Do About The Coming Collapse Of The Customer Lifecycle. As interactions between consumers and companies become faster and more automated, customer experiences will become immediate ─ causing the old reliable distinctions among customer lifecycle phases to evaporate. This session dives into what customer experiences will be like after the collapse.

Creativity And Dynamism Must Power Your Digital Strategy. Learn how companies that drive profitable growth over multiple business cycles achieve this goal by pushing themselves to be more dynamic and creative — especially in their digital strategies.

“In this unsteady economy, it’s imperative that organizations zero in on their customers. Success in this environment will require customer obsession — putting the customer at the center of an organization’s leadership, strategy, and operations,” said Rick Parrish, event host and VP and research director at Forrester. “At CX North America, CX, B2C marketing, and digital leaders will learn the skills needed to align their ecosystems around shared goals to achieve growth during this tough time.”

In-person attendees will experience facilitated discussions, consulting workshops, and special sessions. They will also have access to several special programs, including Forrester%26rsquo%3Bs+CX+Certification course and the Executive Leadership Exchange, an exclusive program targeted at C-level leaders.

