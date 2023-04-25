Amplitude%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), a leading digital analytics platform, today announced the appointment of Nathaniel Crook as the company’s next chief revenue officer (CRO). With over 20 years of enterprise software sales and engineering experience, Crook will lead Amplitude’s sales and partner organizations globally.

“Nate has extensive experience in sales and engineering at startup and enterprise-class companies, so he’s an ideal fit for this next chapter of Amplitude’s growth,” said Amplitude President Thomas Hansen. “His track record of scaling global sales teams, selling to the world's largest companies, and partnering with developer teams to solve problems will help Amplitude unlock the power of its customer’s products.”

“As organizations increasingly rely on technology to drive strategy and fuel growth, companies across all industries and segments need to build digital platforms and experiences that their customers love,” added Crook. “As an essential part of the modern technology stack, our market is enormous and continues to rapidly grow. With a best-in-class product suite and a world-class team, I’m thrilled to join Amplitude and excited about our future.”

Today’s news comes as current Amplitude CRO Matt Heinz transitions from the company, staying until mid-May to ensure a seamless handover.

“Since Matt joined Amplitude three and a half years ago, he’s played a critical role in both our financial growth and our company culture,” added Hansen. “Under his leadership, Amplitude scaled from a startup to a public company that ended 2022 with more than $230M in revenue. I cannot say enough about Matt's impact on the business, and we wish him all the best.”

Crook previously led the global go-to-market function at Instabase—including sales, marketing, professional services, customer success, and operations—through a period of historic revenue growth and customer acquisition. He also held sales leadership roles at Microsoft, Cisco, and a number of startups. Crook began his career as a developer and sales engineer, and has a Bachelor of Science in physics and mathematics from Muhlenberg College.

Crook joins Amplitude as widespread demand grows for self-service digital analytics. Amplitude helps teams understand customer behaviors and make product changes to drive the right outcomes, whether that's sign-ups, retention, or repeat purchases. The company ranked #1 in eleven categories in G2%26rsquo%3Bs+2023+Spring+Report, including product analytics and mobile app analytics.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a leading digital analytics platform that helps companies unlock the power of their products. Almost 2,000 customers, including Atlassian, Jersey Mike’s, NBCUniversal, Shopify, and Under Armour, rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. Amplitude guides companies every step of the way as they capture data they can trust, uncover clear insights about customer behavior, and take faster action. When teams understand how people are using their products, they can deliver better product experiences that drive growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s 2023 Spring Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005366/en/