Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and ) will report its 2023 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A press release will be issued after markets close and a conference call is scheduled on that same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the Company’s results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871 (Canada & U.S.) or (646) 307-1963 (international) and entering passcode 6392967#. A replay will be available for 7 days starting at 8:00 PM ET by dialing (800) 770-2030 (Canada & U.S.) or (609) 800-9909 (international) and entering the same passcode. A live audio webcast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available at the following link Gildan Q1 2023 audio webcast.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
The annual meeting of shareholders of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET. The meeting will be held in a virtual-only format which will be conducted via live audio webcast. Shareholders will have an opportunity to participate in the meeting online and will be able to vote and submit questions for consideration. The 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders can be accessed on our corporate site at Gildan 2023 AGM. Instructions for Gildan’s virtual 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders can be found in our Notice of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and in our Virtual AGM User Guide. You may also listen to the live audio webcast or replay, as a guest by completing the online form at the same link: Gildan 2023 AGM. Guests can listen to the Meeting but are not able to vote or ask questions.

About Gildan
Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America under a strong portfolio of Company-owned brands, primarily including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds® and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement for exclusive distribution in the United States and Canada. The Company’s product offerings include activewear, underwear and socks sold to wholesale imprintables distributors and national accounts which include large screenprinters or embellishers, retailers and global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, the United States, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at https://gildancorp.com/en/.

