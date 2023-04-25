News Magazine Program InvestigateTV+ Debuts this Fall

2 hours ago
ATLANTA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (: GTN) today announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called InvestigateTV+. Beginning on September 11, 2023, the news magazine will showcase groundbreaking investigations featuring Gray’s award-winning InvestigateTV unit, plus consumer, health, and original content curated from Gray’s 113 local markets.

In light of the tremendous audience reaction to Gray’s InvestigateTV weekend show, including average viewership of 1.2 million households per week, Gray decided to launch InvestigateTV+ weekdays. Gray’s local stations will air both the weekday program (InvestigateTV+) and the weekend program (InvestigateTV) across all of its markets. In addition, Gray will make these programs available to non-owned local television stations in markets outside of its station footprint.

“Gray is the leading source of stories that make a difference in every market we serve, while InvestigateTV is known for innovative journalism that gets results. The InvestigateTV+ program will allow us to connect even more viewers to impactful storytelling from coast to coast,” Gray Senior Managing Vice President Sandy Breland said.

InvestigateTV+ will be hosted by Lee Zurik and Tisha Powell. Zurik is Vice President of Investigations for InvestigateTV and works as an anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter at WVUE in New Orleans. He has been honored with journalism’s top honors including two George Foster Peabody Awards and twelve National Edward R. Murrow Awards. Tisha Powell is an anchor at WAFB in Baton Rouge and a veteran journalist with experience reporting across the country and interviewing newsmakers including Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Dr. Jill Biden.

InvestigateTV+ will combine the strength of Gray’s network of local newsrooms with a dedicated reporting team to provide a daily resource of information that empowers viewers. Managing Editor Greg Phillips will lead daily production and a dedicated editorial team. He was most recently Executive Producer of Investigations for InvestigateTV and has been a part of teams that won Peabody, duPont, and National Murrow Awards. Award-winning Executive Producer Jennifer Nickels joins Phillips on the management team.

“Storytelling is our North Star. We have assembled a team of experienced, community-focused journalists who will work closely with Gray’s local stations to deliver in-depth stories from around America that inform and inspire every day,” Zurik said.

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Sandy Breland, Senior Managing Vice President, 504-352-4019

