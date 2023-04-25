Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, distributors, and marketers of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, has been named one of America’s Most Trusted Companies of 2023 by Newsweek for the second consecutive year.

This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. “America's Most Trusted Companies 2023” were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on all three trust touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. Newsweek looked at a pool of 3,100 U.S.-based companies (1,800 publicly held and 1,300 privately held) with revenues over $500 million.

"We are humbled and grateful to once again be recognized as one of America's Most Trusted Companies by Newsweek. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team members, who strive every day to earn the trust of our customers, consumers, and stakeholders,” said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Fresh Del Monte. “It also underscores our unwavering commitment to honesty, transparency, and excellence in everything we do. We are proud of this achievement as we continue to maintain Fresh Del Monte’s high standards of trust and integrity.”

For more than 135 years, Fresh Del Monte has prioritized growing high-quality products, maintaining food safety throughout its operations, and conducting business sustainably. Since receiving the initial award in 2022, the company has further committed to its mission of trust and transparency by investing in cutting edge technology, such as blockchain-driven+food+safety+and+traceability+technology and artificial intelligence – leveraging its extensive industry knowledge and rich data library. The company is on a path toward becoming a technology-driven company as a way to continue meeting evolving customer and consumer expectations.

Fresh Del Monte's continued commitment to sustainability has been demonstrated through key metrics such as reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 22 percent compared with its 2019 baseline, only 5.5 percentage points shy of the company's 2030 goal, as shown in the+company%26rsquo%3Bs+latest+sustainability+report.

Fresh Del Monte's insistence on innovation enables it to remain a leader in the industry, combining data, technology, strategy, and passion to fulfill its vision of building A Brighter World Tomorrow™.

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. In 2022 and 2023, we were ranked as one of “America’s Most Trusted Companies” by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. Fresh Del Monte Produce is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.

