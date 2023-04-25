Quotient to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023

2 hours ago
Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), a leading digital promotions and media technology company, today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Quotient will issue a press release and post earnings materials on its website’s Investor Relations section at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.quotient.com. Following the release of financials, management will host a webcast conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. EDT/ 2:00 p.m. PDT.

To access the call, we encourage you to pre-register using this link: Quotient+Q1+2023+Earnings+Pre+Registration. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for entry to the call. To avoid long wait times, we suggest registering at least one day in advance or at minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call to receive your unique PIN code. Registration will be open throughout the live call.

You may also access the call and register with a live operator by dialing 1 (404) 975 4839 or 1 (833) 470 1428 for the U.S or by dialing one of the global+dial-in+numbers+listed+here. You will be able to access the call by using code 975264. We suggest registering for the call at least 15 minutes prior to the 5:00 p.m. EDT/ 2:00 p.m. PDT start time.

A live webcast will be available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.quotient.com under the Events and Presentations menu. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.

About Quotient

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is a leading digital promotions and media technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Quotient's omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers, publishers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, CVS, Dollar General, Ahold Delhaize USA, Amazon and Microsoft. Quotient is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices across the U.S. as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

Quotient and the Quotient logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

