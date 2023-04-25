Acima Leasing, a leading provider of lease-to-own (“LTO”) solutions for merchants and consumers and the virtual financial solutions platform of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD), announces a new agreement with Hank’s Fine Furniture. Acima was selected as the exclusive LTO provider for Hank’s 19 locations across Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, and Texas. Hank’s Fine Furniture, founded in 1975, is one of America’s Top 100 Independent Furniture Retailers.

With the addition of Acima’s cutting edge technology at Hank’s Fine Furniture, customers with less-than-perfect credit history or those who want the flexibility of Acima’s LTO offering can more easily obtain access to quality furniture, bedding and accessories through lease-purchase transactions.

“Our mission and obligation to our customers has always been about dedicated service and unmatched value, and Acima’s seamless lease-to-own platform helps us deliver on that promise,” said Adam Jordan, CFO of Hank’s Fine Furniture. “Our partnership with Acima affords us the opportunity to serve more customers by providing financial flexibility.”

“We are excited to welcome Hank’s Fine Furniture to our growing networks of thousands of retail partners who are giving their customers greater shopping power with Acima,” said Mike Bagull, SVP of Business Development & Partnerships at Acima. “Customer centricity is a core value of both brands which makes this partnership especially meaningful.”

Acima delivers best-in-class service to both customers and retailer partners. Acima’s highly responsive development team makes integration simple for retailers and its focus on innovative technology empowers customers to connect with retailers to get the durable goods they want and need.

Retailers that want to add lease-to-own solutions to their e-commerce or in-store checkout can learn more about Acima’s offerings at: www.acima.com%2Fpartner.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omnichannel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The Company’s customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company-branded retail units across the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website www.upbound.com.

About Hank’s Fine Furniture

Hank’s Fine Furniture sells high-quality furniture and home accessories in 4 states with 19 locations as one of America's Top 100 Independent Furniture Retailers. For more than 45 years, Hank’s Fine Furniture has been a one-stop shop for first-rate sofas, coffee tables, beds, dressers, electronic devices, rugs, and categorical furniture for all home styles. Known for its excellent customer service and expert experience in the industry, Hank’s Fine Furniture prides itself on its product value and low-price guarantee. Due to the experience, volume, and major distribution centers of Hank’s Fine Furniture, customers are ensured of high quality at every stage of their retail transaction. For more information on Hank’s Fine Furniture, visit www.hanksfurniture.com.

Upbound Group, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding the announced transaction with Hank’s Fine Furniture and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "could," "estimate," "predict," "continue," “maintain,” "should," "anticipate," "believe," or “confident,” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on particular assumptions that our management has made in light of its experience and its perception of expected future developments and other factors that it believes are appropriate under the circumstances, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause or contribute to the material and adverse differences between actual and anticipated results include, but are not limited to, future developments and results from our announced transaction with Hank’s Fine Furniture, and other risks detailed from time to time in the reports filed by us with the SEC, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be updated by reports on Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed thereafter. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to, and do not undertake to, publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect any events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005602/en/