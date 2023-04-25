Sonos Expands into Commercial Spaces with Launch of Sonos Pro

2 hours ago
Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced Sonos Pro, a new flexible software as a service (SaaS) offering that makes it easy for businesses to deliver great sound across each of their locations. A new product category for Sonos, the subscription-based offering includes a simple dashboard to remotely manage a system across multiple locations, commercially-licensed music, personalized support, and more. The service works seamlessly with a business’ existing Sonos hardware to fill any space with immersive sound. Sonos Pro is available in the United States starting today, with additional markets to follow.

“As consumers return to brick-and-mortar, retail stores and restaurants are leveraging music, visuals and scents to create a sensory in-store experience that builds an emotional connection with customers,” said Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos. “We’ve seen incredible organic growth for Sonos in commercial spaces as businesses invest in sound solutions to engage customers, which presents a huge opportunity for us. After testing different features in hundreds of business locations to better understand the needs of businesses and the complexities of commercial audio, we’re proud to deliver a simple solution that was designed from the ground up to meet the needs of this audience.”

Bring the Sonos Experience to Businesses
Sonos uniquely delivers a powerful SaaS offering for businesses alongside its industry-leading hardware. Typical audio solutions for businesses require a complex set of products and tools, but now businesses can streamline their sound with Sonos Pro.

“Music is the foundation for creating ambiance and keeping customers coming back for more,” said Audra Kinsley, VP and GM of Sonos Professional. “Sonos Pro was designed to make it easy for brands to reinforce their vision and lifestyle through sound, with tools to curate content and create distinct sound experiences that resonate with customers.”

  • Manage and monitor from anywhere: Unlock a bespoke Sonos app experience and remote management capabilities, including a web-based dashboard that allows businesses to view and manage activity across locations. Preset playlist schedules, set administrator permissions, delegate access to trusted employees and access on-demand premium support from anywhere.
  • Set the perfect brand tone: Enjoy exclusive access to Sonos Backgrounds, a commercially-licensed music service featuring a range of music from independent artists, or easily access third-party streaming services like Mood Mix, Soundtrack Your Brand or Rockbot to create a consistent brand experience and engage customers at every location.
  • Experience the best sound in business: Fill each and every location with astonishingly clear, balanced, and detailed Sonos sound with thoughtful hardware design and intuitive control that only Sonos can deliver.
  • Customize and scale systems: Outfit locations with a few compact speakers or a mix of smart speakers and components across multiple locations - because it’s Sonos, all products work together. Expand with more speakers and easily adjust subscription plans as business grows.

Sonos Pro is available for $35 / month per location. For more information, visit sonos.com, and follow along on %40sonos.

About Sonos
Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is the world’s leading sound experience company. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however and wherever they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful design aesthetic, simplicity of use, and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

