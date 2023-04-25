General Mills' Fan-Favorite Brands Team Up with Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" for Limited-Edition Products

In anticipation of Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” in theaters May 5, several popular General Mills’ products are undergoing an out-of-this-world transformation inspired by the beloved band of misfits from the film. Iconic mascots like Lucky the Leprechaun and Trix Rabbit will don new outfits – inspired by the Guardians team suits – on six highly collectible cereal boxes, while fans can also get their hands on special versions of cereal bars and Groot-Gurt – a Guardians-inspired takeover of Go-Gurt.

“Marvel Studios' ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ and General Mills have a lot in common, from our passionate fans to our iconic characters – some could say this collaboration was written in the stars,” said Adriana Hernández-Fernández, Associate Manager, Morning Foods Cultural Portfolio Events for General Mills. “We are thrilled to announce a collection made specifically for our superfans to celebrate the new film.”

Starting today, fans can search the cosmos – or select retailers nationwide – to collect all available products:

  • Cereal: For a limited time, General Mills mascots will take a cue from the film with matching “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” attire for the occasion. Fans can get their hands on the cereal boxes, with exclusive designs of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Honey Nut Cheerios, Lucky Charms, REESE’S PUFFS, Trix and Cookie Crisp.
    • In addition, be on the lookout for Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” General Mills limited-edition cereal kits, featuring all six of the cereal boxes and a “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” six-pin set. The Walmart-exclusive kits can be purchased for $59.98 starting May 3, only on Walmart.com.
  • Groot-Gurt: Everyone’s favorite tree-like alien, Groot, is getting his own specially themed snack. Find Groot-Gurt in Berry, Cotton Candy, Mixed Berry, Strawberry and Strawberry Banana flavors.
  • Cereal bars: Snack time has never been more epic with the release of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” themed cereal bars. Flavors with specially designed packaging include Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms.

This marks General Mills’ latest collaboration with Marvel and Marvel Studios since the launch of the limited-edition Cinnamon Toast Crunch Spider-Man boxes in the fall of 2022 and Loki Charms in 2021. For more information, follow @generalmills on Instagram and Facebook and visit cerealsociety.com.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

About Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

In Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt and Sara Smith serving as executive producers. Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” opens in U.S. theaters on May 5.

