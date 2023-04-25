



Xalles Expands Reach Into the U.S. Healthcare Financial Ecosystem

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Xalles Holdings Inc. ( XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, today announced that it has executed and completed a Share Exchange Agreement with Patient Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (“PHCS”) to become a wholly owned subsidiary of Xalles Financial Services Inc.

PHCS is a Florida-based Medical Services Organization (MSO). PHCS brings over 30 years of medical management experience and expertise, specifically in the venue of medical network management in the Tampa Bay metroplex market. A medical services organization is a business that provides non-medical and administrative services to physicians, hospitals and other healthcare practices, in order to make their practices more efficient in the areas of medical software, equipment and other services, such as providing expertise in current coding and billing practices, allowing doctors, clinics and hospitals to treat more patients.

PHCS’s vision and mission has been to successfully create and operate a healthcare integrated network of physicians, clinics and hospitals in the Tampa Bay area, by providing the most current healthcare related administrative tools to establish a seamless system of efficient communication and patient oriented benefits for PHCS’s healthcare service provider clients.

PHCS has provided proven leadership in establishing these integrated networks and has enjoyed strong business relationships with certain hospital groups in the Tampa Bay area. Part of PHCS’s business model has been to explore and nurture innovative healthcare programs that directly benefit the underserved veterans.

Dr. Alan J. Iezzi has provided the visionary leadership that has propelled PHCS forward as a recognized force within the MSO community in the Tampa Bay area.

“PHCS is another key piece of the puzzle we are adding to build out a set of value-based healthcare financial services that includes staffing, reinsurance, benefits and more for the small employer market and veterans,” commented Thomas Nash, CEO of Xalles Holdings.

About Xalles Holdings Inc. ( XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets in which it can invest and accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain and other technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information visit: Xalles.com .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at Sec.gov and in OTC Markets at Otcmarkets.com.

