LexisNexis Risk Solutions Appoints Adam Mariano as President and General Manager of Healthcare

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

LexisNexis%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Risk+Solutions, a leading provider of data and analytics, today announced Adam Mariano as the new president and general manager of its healthcare+division. In his new role, Mariano will lead the overall strategic direction and operational execution of the healthcare business and drive its mission to empower healthcare organizations with critical insights to transform operations and create healthier communities.

“Adam is a recognized healthcare leader with extensive success in advancing data and analytics capabilities, operational excellence, and strategic innovation,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO, Healthcare business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “In addition to his experience as a healthcare executive, Adam’s unique background as a nurse, technologist, consultant, and attorney brings a unique perspective into how we can help our customers achieve their goals.”

Mariano brings more than 20 years of clinical, technical, and legal experience across the provider, payer, and pharmaceutical industries. His previous role was head of global strategic operations at IQVIA, where he led product and strategy for the company’s integrated health practice division. Prior to that, he was the vice president of health innovation at HighPoint Solutions where he focused on data management, data quality, and analytics across all health market segments. Throughout his career, he has made significant strides in healthcare interoperability processes, real-world clinical data usage, large-scale analytics, and healthcare platform development.

“LexisNexis Risk Solutions is one of the few companies in the world with the holistic data needed to tackle healthcare’s biggest obstacles and opportunities,” said Adam Mariano, president and general manager, Healthcare business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “I’m excited to join the team and lead this business, leveraging our market-leading data and analytics capabilities to enable healthcare organizations to transform complexity into opportunity and deliver better health for all.”

Beyond his leadership roles, Mariano is a licensed nurse and an attorney under the California Bar and uses his law license to provide pro bono support in under-served communities of color with immigration, civil rights, and health equity issues. He also speaks frequently at industry events on topics ranging from healthcare data interoperability to social determinants of health and health equity.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230418005132r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005132/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.