April 18, 2023-- (NASDAQ: CMTL) Comtech today announced the appointment of space industry veteran Nicole Robinson as a Chief Strategy Officer.

With nearly two decades of leadership experience in the space industry, Robinson brings deep expertise and differentiated knowledge across public, private, government, and commercial space sectors that are well aligned with Comtech’s strategic priorities and global growth trajectories. Prior to joining Comtech, Robinson served as President of Ursa Space Systems, a leading satellite intelligence and data analytics provider, where she was responsible for taking the company from a start up to a scale up by accelerating growth globally while also optimizing operations. Previously, Robinson served as Senior Vice President of Global Government for SES, the largest commercial satellite operator in the world.

“Today, we are taking another step to expand our executive team with an incredibly talented leader who will be instrumental in helping Comtech achieve our core business objectives and make a lasting, positive impact in the world,” said Ken Peterman, President and CEO, Comtech. “Nicole brings unparalleled space industry expertise that will help Comtech implement overarching space strategies; identify and oversee new end-to-end technology developments; and further enhance our technology leadership across global markets.”

In her position as a Chief Strategy Officer, Robinson will collaborate with Comtech’s Strategic Council to create and implement priority space business pursuits; oversee the development and implementation of new technologies; orchestrate global growth initiatives; and lead other priorities related to geospatial imagery and data as well as space communications in both U.S. and international markets.

"It is a tremendous honor to join this exceptional team in this dynamic chapter of growth and innovation,” said Robinson. “With its unique culture of innovation, proven technology leadership, and customer-centric focus, Comtech maintains an unparalleled position to lead the way in democratizing access to communications technologies and accelerating the convergence of global connectivity infrastructures."

Robinson is known across the space and satellite industry for serving in a variety of high-profile board and leadership positions including serving as the President of the Society of Satellite Professionals International, the largest professional organization in the space and satellite. Robinson also previously served two terms as Chair of the Hosted Payload Alliance and held positions at Washington Space Business Roundtable as well as other organizations. She was the recipient of the 2012 Future Leaders Award by the Society of Satellite Professionals International and is a member of “The FEW,” an invitation-only assembly of senior executive women.

Robinson completed her bachelor’s degree at Radford University, earned an MBA from Liberty University, and is a graduate of the Senior Executives in National and International Security Program at Harvard University, Kennedy School of Government.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions.For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

