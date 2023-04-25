Tenable Honors Channel Partner Excellence with Global Partner Awards

Awards celebrate channel partners for their tireless efforts helping organizations around the world reduce their cyber risk

COLUMBIA, Md., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, the Exposure Management company, announced the recipients of its 2023 Global Partner Awards, a distinction that honors channel partners for their excellence and dedication to helping organizations worldwide better evaluate and reduce cyber risk. The third annual Global Partner Awards includes eight categories that recognize the success of Tenable’s highest-grossing distributors, resellers and MSSP partners over the 2022 calendar year.

“As the Tenable Assure Partner Program continues to grow, we want to take a moment to celebrate partners who have gone above and beyond to support customer success,” said Terry Dolce, executive vice president of global business development, channels and specialist sales. “Our shared customer-centric commitment and tight collaboration enables Tenable and its partners to create outstanding exposure management programs that enable customers to better understand, manage and reduce cyber risk. We look forward to continuing our important work with our partners.”

Top New Business Partner
Recipients of the Top New Business Partner distinction generated the highest volume of new business, including both Channel-In and Channel-Out sales (excluding renewals).

  • APAC - ECCOM Network System
  • EMEA - Softcat
  • Latin America - ITQ LatAm
  • North America - CDW

Top Regional Partner
These partners recorded the largest year-over-year growth in overall sales (excluding renewals) or generated the highest percentage of Channel-In sales.

  • APAC - TIS
  • EMEA - Help AG
  • Latin America - ITProtect
  • North America -
    • Highest % of Channel-In - GuidePoint
    • Largest Y/Y Growth - Optiv
    • Canada - Précicom

Top Breakthrough Partner
These are Silver or Gold Tier Partners with the largest year-over-year growth in overall sales (excluding renewals).

  • APAC - Baidam Solutions
  • EMEA - SVA
  • Latin America - Connectua
  • North America - Trace3

Top MSSP Partner
These partners generated the highest MSSP Channel-In sales.

  • APAC - Trends and Technologies, Inc
  • EMEA - IBM
  • Latin America - ISH Tecnologia SA
  • North America - Esentire

Top Distributor
These partners demonstrated overall strategic partnership, including marketing programs, partner enablement, quoting support and technical competency.

  • APAC - Westcon Group Pty Ltd
  • EMEA - Exclusive Networks France
  • Latin America - Adistec
  • North America - Ingram Micro
  • North America Public Sector - Carahsoft

Top Overall Partner
These partners generated the highest overall sales from both new business (including Channel-In and Channel-Out) as well as renewals.

  • APAC - CyberCX Pty Ltd
  • EMEA - Softcat
  • Latin America - IBM
  • North America -
    • Top Overall Partner - CDW
    • Top Overall State and Local Partner - SHI
    • Top Overall Federal Partner - Sirius Federal

Today Tenable also kicks off Tenable AssureWorld 2023, its annual virtual partner conference. Existing and prospective channel partners are encouraged to join to expand their knowledge, build their network, and discover the latest exposure management solutions. The conference is available on-demand through October 18, 2023.

More information on the Tenable Assure Partner Program is available at: https://www.tenable.com/partners/channel-partner-program.

About Tenable
Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

Media Contact:
Tenable
[email protected]

