SOMERSET, N.J., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. ( CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

CompoSecure’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here

We encourage all participants to register at least 15 minutes prior to the 5:00 p.m. ET start time. A live webcast will be available at https://ir.composecure.com/news-events/events. If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.composecure.com/news-events/events.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure ( CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

Corporate Contact

Anthony Piniella
Head of Communications, CompoSecure
(908) 898-8887
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
[email protected]

