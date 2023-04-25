Johnny Rockets Touches Down in India at Kempegowda International Airport

2 hours ago
Classic Burger Chain Broadens International Presence with Newest Bengaluru Location

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Johnny Rockets and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces a new location in India at the Kempegowda International Airport in partnership with HMSHost. Located in Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka, the new Johnny Rockets serves the classic fare that put the brand on the map over 35 years ago, including juicy, made-to-order burgers and hand-spun shakes.

“Expanding Johnny Rockets’ presence in non-traditional venues continues to be a key growth objective for the brand,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Strategically, we are pleased to spearhead this type of expansion in a country like India, where we see significant opportunity to build our footprint.”

“We are seeing exciting times in the air travel industry as the demand remains strong in both the domestic and international travel spaces,” said Jagvir Singh Rana, Managing Director, India and Middle East, HMSHost. “With increased travel and the opening of T2 at Bengaluru International Airport, guest expectations are sure to increase. By partnering with Johnny Rockets, we aim to not only give our guests varied food choices but also an experience they will cherish forever.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe.

The Johnny Rockets team’s passion for delivering fresh, classic American fare is only equaled by their commitment to providing a superb guest experience. The new location’s menu includes cooked-to-order burgers, indulgent, hand-spun real ice cream shakes, crispy fries, halal chicken options and more.

The new Bengaluru Johnny Rockets is located at Kempegowda International Airport, Terminal 2, Devanhalli, Bengaluru, and is open from 2 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands ( FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Johnny Rockets
Founded in 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned international franchise that offers high-quality, innovative menu items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 325 locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun.

For more information, visit www.johnnyrockets.com.

