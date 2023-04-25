HealthStream First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Announcement

2 hours ago
HealthStream, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that it will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday April 25th, 2023. The Company’s financial results for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2023, will be released after the routine time for the close of the market on Monday, April 24th, 2023.

HealthStream’s first quarter 2023 earnings conference call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday April 25th, 2023. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast using this link: Webcast+Link+Here. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this LINK. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a one-time confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. All participants are instructed to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About HealthStream

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is the healthcare industry’s largest ecosystem of platform-delivered workforce solutions that empowers healthcare professionals to do what they do best: deliver excellence in patient care. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.healthstream.com or call 800-521-0574.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. This information has been included in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. These forward-looking statements are based on a variety of assumptions that may not be realized, and which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including that the anticipated financial and strategic benefits of the acquisition may not be realized, as well as risks and uncertainties referenced from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

