TI makes Wi-Fi® technology more robust and affordable for connected IoT applications

2 hours ago
New SimpleLink™ wireless connectivity devices enable efficient Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth® Low Energy 5.3 connections in any environment

DALLAS, April 18, 2023

DALLAS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) today introduced a new SimpleLink™ family of Wi-Fi 6 companion integrated circuits (ICs) to help designers implement highly reliable, secure and efficient Wi-Fi connections at an affordable price for applications that operate in high-density or high-temperature environments up to 105ºC.

The first products in TI's new CC33xx family include devices for Wi-Fi 6 only or for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3 connectivity in a single IC. When attached to a microcontroller (MCU) or processor, the CC33xx devices enable a secure Internet of Things (IoT) connection with reliable radio-frequency (RF) performance in broad industrial markets such as grid infrastructure, medical and building automation. For more information, see www.ti.com/cc33xx-pr.

"The adoption of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E is accelerating, with 2.5 billion Wi-Fi 6 devices expected to ship worldwide in 2023," said Kevin Robinson, CEO of Wi-Fi Alliance. "Today's Wi-Fi is well suited to address a variety of industrial IoT applications, and innovation from companies like Texas Instruments is helping expand the number of applications, such as electric vehicle charging systems, smart meters and smart appliances, that can rely on Wi-Fi to deliver reliable, consistent, and efficient connectivity in the IoT market."

Robust Wi-Fi performance at an affordable price

Building on TI's growing wireless connectivity portfolio, the new SimpleLink CC3300 Wi-Fi 6 companion IC and CC3301 Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3 companion IC start at US$1.60. The 2.4-GHz CC33xx devices provide greater Wi-Fi network efficiency and a stable connection across more than 230 access points, while operating at temperatures from –40ºC to 105ºC. The devices also allow designers to affordably connect their IoT edge nodes directly to home or enterprise access points without additional equipment.

The Wi-Fi 6 companion devices feature orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) technology and basic service set (BSS) coloring to deliver fast and consistent network performance and connect more devices simultaneously, without interference from congestion. The devices also support Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA) security features, including the latest WPA3 cryptographic technologies for personal and enterprise networks and a secure boot feature with firmware authentication.

Flexibility to attach to MCUs and processors

SimpleLink CC3300 and CC3301 Wi-Fi 6 companion ICs easily attach to TI and many other companies' MCUs and processors that support Linux® or real-time operating systems (RTOS). For example, CC33xx products easily attach to artificial intelligence (AI)-capable processors like TI's new AM62A Arm® Cortex®-based vision processors, used in edge AI applications like smart appliances and security cameras to reliably connect smart Wi-Fi-enabled devices to the cloud.

Industrial design engineers can also incorporate TI's CC3300 with host MCUs such as TI's 2.4-GHz CC2652R7 SimpleLink multiprotocol wireless MCU or an AM243x MCU-hosted system to enable greater IoT flexibility with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth LE 5.3, Thread, Zigbee 3.0 and Matter protocols.

"Adding a secure and robust wireless connection to an industrial design such an EV charging system that operates in an outdoor and potentially hard-to-reach environment is challenging and especially costly for designers," said Marian Kost, vice president and general manager of Connectivity at Texas Instruments. "Our new SimpleLink family of Wi-Fi devices makes it significantly more affordable and simpler to implement the latest Wi-Fi technologies in more places than ever before."

Package, availability and pricing

Design engineers can get started by requesting samples of the CC33xx companion ICs, which are available in a quad flat no-lead (QFN) package and start at US$1.60 in 1,000-unit quantities. A new, easy-to-use BP-CC3301 evaluation board is available for purchase on TI.com for US$39. Volume production for the CC3300 and CC3301 is expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. TI is also developing pin-to-pin compatible, dual-band 2.4- and 5-GHz Wi-Fi 6 devices that will be available as samples later this year.

CC33xx devices join TI's growing portfolio of SimpleLink wireless MCUs, certified modules and companion ICs – along with design tools and software – designed to meet the toughest IoT connectivity design requirements. For more information, see www.ti.com/wireless.

Making connectivity simpler, scalable and more secure

TI is creating new possibilities with connectivity technology, building on its comprehensive portfolio of wired and wireless connectivity ICs. Available at an affordable price, these ICs are proven and tested to meet the highest industry and regulatory standards.

Additionally, all TI analog and embedded processing products are supported by the company's internal manufacturing investments to help meet customer demand for decades to come.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.

Trademarks

All registered trademarks and other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

