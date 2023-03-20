Akastor ASA: Agreement to transfer AGR AS completed

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORNEBU, Norway, April 18, 2023

FORNEBU, Norway, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA (OSE: AKAST) has today completed the transfer of all shares in AGR AS to ABL Group ASA ("ABL Group") as per the terms described in the press release dated 20 March 2023.

Consequently, a total of 18,166,667 Consideration Shares in ABL Group will be issued to Akastor's wholly owned subsidiary RGA Energy Holdings AS ("RGA Energy"), of which 2/3 will be transferred to Nordea and DNB (with 1/3 issued to each bank) as settlement of the loans they previously had against AGR AS. RGA Energy will retain 1/3 of the Consideration Shares (6,055,556), which equals an ownership share in ABL of about 4.9%. All Consideration Shares are subject to a 12 month lock-up period.

In addition to the Consideration Shares, RGA Energy has received full payment of the agreed NOK 80.4 million Cash Consideration, of which only a balance of NOK 5.3 million remained for payment at completion following an agreed distribution of excess cash prior to completion. RGA Energy will also continue to own certain assets which are not part of the transaction, including 44% of the shares in FØN Energy Services AS.

The transaction is completed above book value and expected to generate an estimated accounting gain for Akastor of approximately NOK 100 million, which will be booked in Q2 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: [email protected]

About AGR

AGR is a multi-disciplinary engineering consultancy and software provider to the energy sector. The company offers consultancy, asset evaluation, peer study, software and integrated well engineering services. In 2022, AGR delivered revenue of NOK 790 million and an adjusted EBITDA of NOK 60 million.

For further information, please visit homepage: https://agr.com/

About Akastor

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

For further information, please visit homepage: https://akastor.com/

About ABL Group

ABL Group (OSE: ABL Group ASA - ticker code "ABL") offers independent energy and marine consultancy to the global renewables, maritime and oil and gas sectors. The group has offices in 39 countries worldwide. ABL Group operates under seven brands: ABL, OWC, Longitude, AGR, Add Energy, Innosea and ABL Yachts.

For further information, please visit homepage: https://abl-group.com/

favicon.png?sn=IO73563&sd=2023-04-18 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akastor-asa-agreement-to-transfer-agr-as-completed-301800353.html

SOURCE Akastor ASA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO73563&Transmission_Id=202304180902PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO73563&DateId=20230418
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.