Infortrend Expands High Density Storage Solutions with 4U 90-Bay Design

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TAIPEI, April 18, 2023

TAIPEI, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, announces their first 4U 90-bay storage design on EonStor GS G3 unified storage and JBOD series, offering 50% more capacity than a 4U 60-bay data storage.

To address the challenge of adding storage capacity in limited space, Infortrend introduces their GS 4U 90-bay unified storage solution and JBOD 4U 90-bay that offer reduced total cost of ownership with high density, high storage capacity, and minimum space occupancy. In a 4U 90-bay form factor, the disk drives can provide up to 1.8PB of data storage, and when coupled with a 4U 90-bay JBOD, the data storage capacity doubles to 3.6PB while taking up only 8U rack mount space. In all, the solution is capable of scaling up and out to more than 70PB.

The GS G3 4U 90-bay solutions feature redundant dual controller configuration supporting 100GbE RDMA with up to 12GB/s write throughout per port. To optimize performance and storage capacity, the system can leverage low latency U.2 NVMe SSDs as cache to improve its IOPS by storing frequently accessed data in the SSD, dramatically boosting the read and write performance.

The GS G3 series offers a variety of high-density storage solutions to meet diverse needs for capacity. In addition to the latest 4U 90-bay storage, the series also provides 4U 40/60-bay solutions to complement various applications, such as high-performance computing (HPC), as well as 4K/8K post-production workloads.

"High-density storage is an effective solution for modern enterprises to tackle the challenges of storing large amounts of files and managing data growth, offering benefits such as saving data center space and reducing costs," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

Availability

  • EonStor GS 4U 90-bay models are now available
  • JBOD 4U 90-bay models are available in May 2023

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=HK69171&sd=2023-04-18 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infortrend-expands-high-density-storage-solutions-with-4u-90-bay-design-301799592.html

SOURCE Infortrend Technology

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK69171&Transmission_Id=202304181000PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK69171&DateId=20230418

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.